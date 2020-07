Reliance Jio has launched its latest innovation, Jio Glass, a new mixed reality headset, which will enable holographic video calling.

At its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, the company announced that Jio Glass is at the cutting edge of technology that provides best-in-class Mixed Reality services to give users a truly meaningful immersive experience.

The glass weighs only 75 grams and offers best in class, immersive mixed reality services. It remains connected by a single-cable and already has 25 apps that allow augmented reality video meetings and more.

The technology gives 3D virtual chats rooms and can conduct holographic meetings through Jio Mixed Reality cloud in real-time.

Catch live updates of RIL AGM here.