RIL AGM: Reliance Jio, Microsoft join hands to launch data centres across India

Reliance Jio Infocomm has partnered with Microsoft to launch data centres across India. "Jio and Microsoft have entered into a globally unique long-term alliance to accelerate the digital transformation of our country," said Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani at RIL's 42nd annual general meeting.

As part of the partnership, Microsoft will bring its Azure cloud platform into Jio's data centres across India.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said, "Our long-term partnership combines the power of our technology â€“ including Azure, Azure AI and Office 365 â€“ with Jio's connectivity and digital solutions â€“ which as you know are among the most used and fastest-growing in the world."

The two companies will offer comprehensive technology solutions from computing and storage to connectivity and productivity to small and medium businesses in the country, added Nadella.