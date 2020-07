The recently launched JioMeet, a high definition video conferencing application, was built in 2 months and already crossed over 5 million users since the launch, said Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Speaking at its annual general meeting (AGM) on Wednesday, Ambani said that JioMeet is India's first cloud-based video-conferencing application.

Within just two weeks of launch, over 5 million users have downloaded the app, Ambani said.

JioMeet supports scheduling meetings and screen sharing among other features. It is free to use.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, more than a lakh shareholders from 500 locations, in India and overseas, joined in the AGM.

Catch live updates of RIL AGM here.