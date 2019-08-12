RIL AGM: Jio Fiber customers can watch movies on release day under â€˜Jio First Day First Showâ€™ plan

Premium Jio GigaFiber customers will be able to watch movies on the day of the release itself as part of the â€˜Jio First Day First Show,â€™ Reliance Industries' chairman Mukesh Ambani said during the company's 42nd annual general meeting (AGM) on Monday.

The service, which will be launched in the middle of 2020, comes as part of the soon-to-be-launched Jio GigaFiber.

Earlier Ambani announced that the much-awaited Jio GigaFiber services would be commercially rolled out on September 5 with plans priced at Rs 700 to Rs 10,000 per month.

The customers who opt for Jio GigaFiber's Jio Forever annual plan will get a 4k television and set-top box free along with annual internet plan, as part of the welcome offer, he said.

As per the announcement, Jio Fiber will come bundled with applications for leading OTT applications.

Ambani also announced that in addition to the commercial launch, the service will be officially rolled out in the next 12 months. The home broadband service has already received 1.5 crore registrations from 1,600 towns.