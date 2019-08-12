Business
RIL AGM 2019: Reliance Jio GigaFiber to come with free 4K LED TV for Jio Forever Plan users
Updated : August 12, 2019 01:35 PM IST
Customers who opt for the Jio forever annual plans will get 4k television and set top box free along with annual internet plan, as part of the welcome offer.
Jio Fiber will come bundled with applications for leading OTT applications.
