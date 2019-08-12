RIL AGM 2019: Reliance Jio GigaFiber to come with free 4K LED TV for Jio Forever Plan users

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, at the 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries on Monday, said the much-awaited Jio GigaFiber services would be commercially rolled out on September 5 with plans priced at Rs 700 to Rs 10,000 per month.

The customers who opt for Jio GigaFiber's Jio Forever annual plans will get a 4k television and set-top box free along with annual internet plan, as part of the welcome offer, he said.

As per the announcement, Jio Fiber will come bundled with applications for leading OTT applications. Further, Ambani said that newly released movies will be made available on television very soon as part of the Jio First Day First show Service.

Ambani also announced that in addition to the commercial launch, the service will be officially rolled out in the next 12 months. The home broadband service has already received 1.5 crore registrations from 1,600 towns.