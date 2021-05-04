Review: Xiaomi’s superphone, the Mi 11 Ultra is flawless if you’re fine with its size

They call it the superphone — because they have literally packed in the kitchen sink and then some more. By they, I mean Xiaomi. And by superphone, I’m talking about the Mi 11 Ultra. This is Xiaomi’s most expensive phone in India, costing more than even an entry-level iPhone 12. It is Xiaomi’s second most expensive device in India after the hulking Mi OLED TV 75-inch which for obvious reasons is more expensive. It also represents the coming-out party of the Mi brand which was teased in spades through 2020. If in 2020, Xiaomi was being cautious about what works in India’s premium segment and what doesn’t, in 2021, certainly they have taken a more fearless approach. It is admirable and so is this new phone which well and truly is a marvel of modern technology. It is functionally as close to a perfect phone as anything in the market. But as is always the case with phones that achieve perfection with functions, they often compromise on design. Like the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, the same holds true for the Mi 11 Ultra. But if you can get over its size and rather odd looks, it is almost flawless.

The Mi 10 was a harbinger of things to come. Xiaomi had the fundamentals in place the moment it nailed the 108-megapixel camera on it. There were issues, but there was potential for even more. For me, the Mi 10 was the most functional Android phone of 2020 in India. An encore was expected by its successor, but at the same time, there was an expectation for the competition to catch up. It didn’t, and with this new Mi 11 Ultra edition, the gap has widened. So even before I get into the review, I can say a couple of things. I have never used a more complete Android phone, in 10 years of using Android, and yes, it goes without saying, this is now the best Android phone in the market, besting what Samsung and OnePlus have come up with.

So first let’s chew at the specifications of this monstrosity:

- 6.81” E4 AMOLED screen with quad-HD resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision and HDR10 support

- Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with 5G with support for 13 bands.

- 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, 12GB DDR5 RAM, dual-SIM

- Ceramic body, Gorilla Glass Victus coverglass, and IP68 water and dust resistance.

- 50-megapixel f/2.0 1/1.12” 1.4um pixels primary sensor, with OIS.

- 48-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, with OIS, 5x optical zoom, o.8um pixels.

- 48-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, with 128-degrees of view, 0.8um pixels.

- 20-megapixel selfie camera with a 27mm lens and 0.8um pixels.

- Under display optical fingerprint scanner, Face ID

- 5000mAh battery with 55-watt fast charging, 67-watt wireless charging and 10-watt reverse wireless charging.

- 8.4mm thin and 234 grams in weight.

- Harman Kardon dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, 24-bit/192Hz audio, with type C to 3.5 adaptor in the box.

- Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/c/ac/6e dual-band, Bluetooth 5.2, linear haptics

- Android 11 with Mi UI 12.

The Mi 11 Ultra is right out of a fictional universe where a smartphone nerd has replaced a product manager while deciding what will go into the phone. It packs in the most awe-inspiring set of specifications that Android phones haven’t seen since the heydays of Samsung in 2015 and 2016. At the same time, there is nothing truly innovative about this phone. It is just the combination of specs that make it special. Often when a gadget packs so much together, it often can’t get everything to work together properly. Samsung knows a thing or two about its Ultra phones getting less love than its other models. This is where the Mi 11 Ultra stands apart from the rest as it actually gets its act together.

Everything about the Mi 11 Ultra is world-class. Even its ungainly looks are a result of some very clever engineering and a very conscious functional choice. It is massive and heavy, but also made plush by the use of ceramic which is sturdier than glass and more resistant to scratches while being transparent for wireless charging and 5G. But with ceramic, the phone was bound to be heavier, but at the same time, Xiaomi wanted the phone to have great battery life and a powerful camera system.

Xiaomi chose to make a big phone. It added a triple camera array whose main sensor is 80 per cent of an inch, almost as big as the sensor on the Sony RX100 mark 4. It made the camera bump huge but lopsided so it augmented it with a handy screen from the Mi band which could be used as a viewfinder for epic selfies and some basic information. It also added a pretty large battery and dual speakers to boot. So the camera bump area is now as big as a visiting card, and as thick as a cardholder, almost. This makes it also pop out in an ungainly fashion. But if you can live with this oddity, man, this phone is so good.

Internally, it actually packs more. Apart from the speedy Snapdragon chipset, it also features liquid cooling technology. Xiaomi has also worked on the software as Mi UI 12 is mostly bereft of all the advertisements that annoyed Mi 10 users and a launcher that is closer to stock Android. Coupled with the 120Hz refresh rate and the class-leading 480Hz touch sampling rate of the awesome screen, the Mi 11 Ultra feels like one of the smoothest Android phones I’ve ever tested. For the first time, I felt the performance of a Xiaomi phone in real-world use was on par with a OnePlus. Gaming performance as always was impressive — with gorgeous graphics with minimal frame rate drops, this pretty much represents the best gaming experience you can have on Android.

A lot of this performance isn’t just driven by brute horsepower but some other aspects like the fluid display and the pleasure that’s derived from the Harmon Kardon speakers. I mean, the games or movies on Netflix wouldn’t be so fun if this screen wasn’t so good. It scales to 1700 nits in brightness which means it works well even under direct sunlight. It is pretty much the nicest screen I’ve used on a phone. Probably that’s why the folks at DisplayMate have given it an A+ Rating. It also refreshes the screen dynamically between 120Hz, 60Hz and 30Hz so it is not a massive drain on the battery thanks to the new E4 AMOLED technology. It does so while maintaining a supple touch response at 480Hz, the highest ever seen on a phone and also sublime haptics that makes typing a pleasurable experience. All of this is rounded with sublime audio which is only matched by the iPhone 12 Pro Max — it also delivers superb output through the adaptor. Bluetooth 5.2 also enables users to beam the audio to multiple output sources at the same time.

While you’re doing all of this, you’re getting a pretty capacious battery that will last you through a 12-hour workday with more than 5.5 hours of screen on time. It also gets charged rapidly within an hour with the supplied wired charger. But things could get better when Xiaomi gets certification for its 67-watt charger. It is also planning on bringing the 80-watt wireless charging pad which can charge this phone at an insane 67-watts. You can even charge your other gadgets with 10-watt reverse wireless charging.

Expectedly, the most impressive aspect of the Mi 11 Ultra is its cameras. Massive and functional is what I will call the triple camera array. It is also the best you can get right now if you’re looking for an Android phone, but it still falls short of the iPhone 12 models.

But it comes very close, and in many situations surpasses the iPhone just because of physics. While the iPhone’s 12-megapixel primary camera tries to defy physics with its incredible ISP, the Mi 11 Ultra embraces physics to the core and produces a prodigious camera. When your primary sensor is almost an inch in size, has 1.4um sub-pixels at a 50-megapixel resolution, you’re talking about some serious light-gathering chops. And that’s what this camera does, it just sucks in the light like a black hole. When coupled with impressive image processing, this phone is able to take photos that are immensely bright, vivid, detailed and have a lot of natural depth. Photos taken from the Mi 11 Ultra primary camera feel alive. Xiaomi leverages these advantages even further when things go dark. This large sensor coupled with the night mode can turn darkness into daylight. It is one of the best implementations of the night mode I’ve witnessed on a phone. It works brilliantly well in pitch dark conditions and at the same time can even capture the twinkling stars in the night sky. The only area it falls short of is the shoddy macro mode.

Its supplementary two cameras aren’t bad as well. They are excellent in use. The ultra-wide and telephoto lens are amongst the best in the business. The ultra-wide takes amongst the widest 128-degree photos while retaining a lot of the richness that is the hallmark of the primary camera. The telephoto has immense zoom capability which is as good as the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The small screen on the back allows one to take impressive selfies using the primary and the wide-angle camera, so you’d basically never want to use the 20-megapixel camera on the front, despite it being pretty good. Portrait mode is also rendered redundant as the natural bokeh is immense, but when engaged it does decently, though it is missing the night mode portrait that Apple has mastered.

All of this expertise translates to the video capability of this phone as well. Sure, it can shoot at 8k and 4k video, but what matters is the quality of the video. Yes, the results are impressive — pretty much the best I have witnessed with an Android phone. Videos are sharp, stable and have some natural depth giving them a DSLR-like vibe. The audio captured is also very detailed and crisp thanks to the 3 array of microphones. You can even engage multiple cameras at the same time which means this phone is really powerful. The pro mode will allow you to take even better pictures than the automatic mode, provided you know what you’re doing to the settings. It’s pretty much the best camera phone that’s come out in 2021, beating out the Vivo X60 Pro+, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and the OnePlus 9 Pro. Again, that’s probably why the folks at DXOMark have rated it as the highest-ranked camera phone in the world.

Xiaomi ain’t kidding when it calls the Mi 11 Ultra a superphone. It can do no wrong. It checks all the boxes for a flagship phone and then does some more. While doing so it costs Rs 70,000 which is steep for a Xiaomi, but very much at the entry point for an ultra-luxury, premium experience. Functionally, Xiaomi delivers and how, but in terms of flaunting or resale value perhaps not. Its ungainly size certainly doesn’t help, nor does Mi UI which admittedly has improved a lot and for me is now a joy to use.

All I can say is that I’ve never had more fun using an Android phone than the Mi 11 Ultra. I never felt reaching out for my iPhone 12 Pro Max while reviewing it. It was almost always on par with it or better. And even if you don’t want to check all the boxes, its cameras are so good, you could just think of it as a portable camera. At Rs 70,000, it is hard not to recommend over the OnePlus 9 Pro or the Samsung Galaxy S21, though an iPhone user will still probably be better off upgrading to a newer iPhone.