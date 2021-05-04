  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology

Review: Xiaomi’s superphone, the Mi 11 Ultra is flawless if you’re fine with its size

Updated : May 04, 2021 05:30:48 IST

Everything about the Mi 11 Ultra is world-class.
At Rs 70,000, it is hard not to recommend over the OnePlus 9 Pro or the Samsung Galaxy S21.
The Mi 11 Ultra is right out of a fictional universe where a smartphone nerd has replaced a product manager.
Review: Xiaomi’s superphone, the Mi 11 Ultra is flawless if you’re fine with its size
Published : May 04, 2021 05:30 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Varun Beverages Q1 net profit jumps to Rs136.75crore

Varun Beverages Q1 net profit jumps to Rs136.75crore

UK and India announce $1.4 billion investment boost, step closer to trade deal

UK and India announce $1.4 billion investment boost, step closer to trade deal

Startup Street: How 1mg is meeting increasing demand for medicines and testing

Startup Street: How 1mg is meeting increasing demand for medicines and testing

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement