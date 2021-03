The best-selling individual smartphone in the world is the iPhone 12. The iPhone is just that popular. But in India, that playbook turns on its head. In India, the iPhone is marketed as a premium product because of the general purchasing power of Indians, the taxes an iPhone is subjected to and the lack of Apple service/retail infrastructure in the country. Apple commands less than 5 percent of all phones sold in India. On the flip side, Xiaomi commands almost 30 percent of the market and has held on to that position for the last couple of years because of a product and marketing strategy that's the exact opposite of Apple's. And a major chunk of Xiaomi's sales are Redmi Note smartphones. 2021 marks the biggest update to the Redmi Note line coinciding with the 10th anniversary of the phone. That alone should mean that it is the people's phone in India however it could be more—almost like what the iPhone is for most people outside India because the three phones are so impressive at their respective price points.

Xiaomi has focussed on three core aspects to redefine the Redmi Note—display, camera and design—and while doing so it has also made iterative updates to the battery, software and performance aspects of the entire series. Xiaomi usually has a tick-tock cadence to overhauling its products and the last time there was a major update to the Redmi Note line was actually only last year, however, it was a design that was a little polarising coinciding with COVID when people were always home. By this I mean, the design of the Redmi Note 9 Pro was massive—it was a heavy phone at a time people always stayed home.

The new design language makes the Redmi Note a more elegant, more ergonomic and more fashionable phone. It may remind you of a design language perpetrated by Huawei a couple of years ago on its P-series of phones, but at its price point, it exudes a sense of chic and ergonomic functionality that no other device does so in its segment. It also comes with fashionable finishes like this gradient tangerine colour, or a matte finish white. The design particularly sets a new standard for the baseline Redmi Note. It should also be noted that for the first time IP53 water and dust resistance is being offered at this price point.

But the thing that particularly stands out are the display panels on these phones—AMOLED screens that too with a 120Hz refresh rate is just bonkers at the price point. The thing is we are just reaching a point where high refresh rate displays are being democratised, however, Xiaomi provides the double whammy of AMOLED and 120Hz that too at price points that can be afforded by the masses. It is impressive considering the display was the greatest weakness or unaddressed bit of the Redmi Note line since its inception. It remains a massive screen—at 6.67-inches—with a full HD radius however, some elements of this screen remain boring like the bezel. In use this screen is starkly premium—you get rich colours, deep blacks and excellent levels of brightness and support for HDR video on streaming services make this a brilliant screen regardless of the price of the phone.

When it comes down to performance Xiaomi has kept things simple, pragmatic and effective. They haven't pulled a Redmi Note 3 hereby offering a processor that has never been seen in the segment, but they do offer the latest Snapdragon 732G processor coupled with up to 8GB DDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. This is basically one of the most performant and efficient processors you can have on a phone that costs less than Rs 20,000. What you get is an incredibly responsive phone for daily tasks like multitasking and switching between tons of apps, watching heavy-duty videos, taking high-resolution photos and videos and being quite decent for gaming as well. It will not reinvent the wheel for gaming at the price point, but it will do justice to the money being shelled out by the consumer.

Even if you buy the more affordable Redmi Note 10, the non-pro model, you're getting a slightly slower Snapdragon 678 processor which comes pretty close to the more expensive Note 10 models in day-to-day performance. The bigger drop-off happens with gaming which is fine, in my humble opinion. However, even then, this phone represents an upgrade from what has been available in the market.

Similarly, the battery life gets slightly better on this phone but the size of the pack is more or less the same at 5,020mAh. So how this magic happen? Simple—the AMOLED screen is inherently more power-efficient than the one it replaces, coupled with the new generation Snapdragon 732G chipset which is more efficient than its predecessor and the improvements in Android 11 and MiUI 12. It also gets 33-watt fast charging which can juice up the device in about 2 hours. This phone is good enough to give 24 hours of use on a single charge which is going to be more than enough for most people. This is excellent battery life in tune with the legacy of the Redmi Note line of phones and better than most top-tier smartphones that cost 5 times as much.

The software side of the Redmi Note 10 series also receives an overhaul, albeit a minute one. It is still based on MiUI 12, though now it has been updated to Android 11. It seems cleaner, bloatware sees a reduction however it still isn't ideal as the odd ad keeps propping up. Though I must say I have seen fewer ads on this phone than previous Redmi phones. Xiaomi certainly has cleaned up the software, but it has a ways to go to achieve perfection.

Like the Redmi Note 7 Pro, these phones particularly the Pro Max model— double down on the camera. Xiaomi's innovations with the Mi brand on the camera side have trickled down to this phone. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max gets the 108-megapixel camera which we have seen before on the Mi 10, the Mi 10i and the Mi 10T. And it performs like those phones; in other words exceptional. The Mi 10 was amongst the best camera phones of 2020, perhaps the third-best camera phone outside of the iPhone and the Pixel models and you’re more or less getting that camera for less than Rs 25,000, in fact, in the case of some variants less than Rs 20,000. You’re talking about exceptional performance in daylight, indoor lighting, and portrait mode. It also is pretty decent in low light and handles video pretty masterfully at 1080p, even though it can also do 4K video at 30fps.

The more affordable Redmi Note 10 Pro gets the new generation Samsung GW3 ISOcell 64-megapixel sensor which also does a pretty good job in most conditions. It handles things really reasonably well and comes out on top of its predecessor—Redmi Note 9 Pro. In fact, this spec is the only variance between the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max—so if you don’t want the superior camera, you know which phone to go for. The Redmi Note 10, the non-pro model gets the Sony IMX 582 48-megapixel sensor which is quite decent too for its price.

But things get even more interesting when you see the other cameras. You get three more on the Pro and Pro Max models—an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle which is decent, a spectacularly good super macro 5-megapixel lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor which is frankly unneeded. The super macro really makes things fun on these phones. The standard Redmi Note 10 just gets the same 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 2-megapixel depth sensor but gets a rather useless 2-megapixel macro lens whose resolution is too low. Selfies are also great on these phones—the standard Note comes with a 13-megapixel snapper while the Pro and Pro Max models come with a 16-megapixel snapper. Most people will find these cameras more than adequate.

Xiaomi also nails basics like call quality, loudspeaker quality with surprisingly clear stereo speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. You also get frills that are niceties of the bygone era—an IR blaster for a universal remote to control all kinds of appliances, a 3.5mm audio jack, dual microphones, a Z-axis haptic motor, a triple tray slit that can accommodate dual SIMs and an SD card.

There is so much goodness condensed in such an affordable package which begs the question what’s the catch? Well, it’s quite simple. The advertisements and user interface, as mentioned before, are not what you would expect from a premium phone. You’re probably taking some sort of a hit on security considering the ads and lack a dedicated security chip like the one you get in the high-end phones and the edge level functionality—camera performance in extreme situations, video quality, microphone quality, haptics and pure performance throughput. But for most people, these things are irrelevant as the Redmi Note mostly does better than other phones at the same price point.

The end result is spectacular—you’re looking at three of the best phones you can get between the price point of Rs 11,999 and Rs 21,999. These phones are going to sell like hotcakes and how. Deservingly so if I may say so as every other Redmi Note has in the past. Yes, you can quip that they aren’t 5G phones or perhaps don’t feel as substantial as their predecessors but at the end of the day, they are the best and largely are massively improved phones more so than what one witnesses year on year. The Americans and Europeans can have the iPhone, for India, at its price, especially with what’s on offer, it has to be the Redmi Note 10 series. Xiaomi really walks the talk when it calls it the “10 on 10” phone—because it almost is just that.