Review: Xiaomi’s first laptop in India is good but not mind-blowing

There is a pattern to Xiaomi’s launches in India. They usually enter a new category by vastly undercutting the status quo and making a huge social media blitz about it. This starts a virtuous cycle of Xiaomi disrupting the category and changing the status quo of the category in India. It did it with smartphones, TVs, Air Purifiers, and a ton of accessories. It hasn’t had a 100 percent success rate, but mostly it has hit the mark. That said, now it is attempting to do the same with laptops; a highly commoditized category. While most assumed Xiaomi to make a big splash and disrupt the notebook market, just the way it disrupted smartphones in India, it's first device isn’t game-changing. Backed up with some hyperbolic marketing, the Mi NoteBook Horizon Edition is a decent first effort which is arguably overzealous in its ambitions.

Fundamentally, largely, this is an excellent device for most people. But there are goof-ups - big ones. It doesn’t have a web camera embedded. Xiaomi wanted to have a full-screen experience which gives the device the “Horizon Edition” nomenclature. When this notebook was being designed for India, Xiaomi’s engineers decided to not add the web camera because they had data indicating low usage. That completely changed post the pandemic. With that Xiaomi has been left with an impressive laptop that doesn’t have a web camera, though the company compensates for this issue with a USB web camera in the box that latches on the top of the screen. The issue with this is that this camera takes up one USB port and there is no bag in the package so you need to spend more money to carry the laptop and the web camera around. Kind of unacceptable.

But when one gets down to the business, you are looking at a pretty formidable package. This notebook is based on Intel’s Core i7 comet lake chip which is built on a 14nm node. Uniquely, this laptop gets discrete graphics from Nvidia - the MX 350. It also gets 8GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. As you can imagine, this is a pretty fast laptop. It works really well for day to day tasks like web browsing, calls, watching content and at the same time, it can handle some professional-grade tasks like video editing for YouTube videos including footage that’s shot in 4K and exporting big dumps of PSD files on Photoshop.

As good as this notebook’s performance is don’t mistake it for a gaming laptop. Xiaomi boasts about its gaming credentials but those are completely unfounded. Firstly, the hardware isn’t geared for any kind of AAA gaming considering, the low-voltage CPU, basic discrete GPU and a limited thermal envelope. I tested games like FIFA 2019 and Witcher 3 on the laptop and the experience wasn’t fun.

It is important to understand, this laptop works well for work, education and a bit of fun. But it is not meant for gaming kind of fun. It is largely a work laptop. This is also typified by the largely spacious keyboard which has nice keys that are comfortable to type on. The trackpad is also quite decent especially so because it doesn’t support Windows precision drivers.

What I am not a big fan of is the general build quality. The keys feel made out of cheap plastic which are coarse to touch. These keys also lack a backlight - that’s inconvenient. The trackpad also has a spongy button which feels weird.

Apart from this, this is generally a well-built notebook. Xiaomi uses magnesium which is usually found in Microsoft’s Surface devices. It doesn’t feel as premium as a Surface but it surely is quite solid. It also gets a vast assortment of ports including USB Type C, USB 3.0 and HDMI. Another handy thing. Xiaomi is also frugal with branding - you don’t see a Xiaomi logo on this device, instead, you will see logos from Intel, Nvidia and Microsoft. The back lid can be customised with stickers.

Software-wise, you are looking at a barebones Windows 10 notebook. The good thing here is that there is almost zero bloatware. There is no anti-virus software or other crapware that will sully the experience. Instead, Xiaomi has two apps -- one helps unlock the notebook rapidly with a fellow Xiaomi wearable or smartphone and the other helps transfer data quickly across devices almost like AirDrop on Macs. It is all very neat and clean which is something I love about this laptop.

The battery life is also excellent. Xiaomi touts 10 hours of battery life. That is a bit of stretch but one can expect around 7-8 hours consistently with medium to heavy use. I can verify this after using the notebook for more than a month. The battery also gets charged quite rapidly as it supports fast charging.

Long story short -- buy it if you are in the market for a fast, reliable Windows laptop for getting work done. Don’t expect miracles from this machine but it will work for a wide assortment of purposes apart from gaming -- that too quite effectively. It is a good start from Xiaomi but I feel they have oversold it partially because the PC market is so commoditised that differentiation is harder than smartphones. PC makers are also more well versed with the market with decades of experience so beating them is no vacation, though regardless, Xiaomi has done quite admirably.