Smart Tech Review: Xiaomi's first laptop in India is good but not mind-blowing Updated : July 19, 2020 12:44 PM IST Mi NoteBook Horizon Edition is a decent first effort which is arguably overzealous in its ambitions. While most assumed Xiaomi to make a big splash and disrupt the notebook market it's first device isn't game-changing. When this notebook was being designed for India, Xiaomi's engineers decided to not add the web camera.