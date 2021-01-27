Review: Xiaomi’s 55-inch Mi QLED TV is the TV of the year

Since I have been mostly working from home, I have had the pleasure of testing a lot of TVs and projectors from the comfort of my home as the time is ripe for it. But of all the TVs that have launched in the year, Xiaomi’s latest effort is the one I nominate as the TV of the year. Of course, this isn’t a surprising development as the company has quickly elevated itself as the leading TV brand in the country in a short span of two years, but there is something very different about this effort. It is a complete TV. It is cutting edge and affordable at the same time. The Mi QLED 4K TV represents 55-inches of perfection for the average user and at an affordable price of Rs 54,990. This isn't a TV that will wow a TV expert like Nishant Padhiar of What HiFi magazine, but even he appreciates how good this television is especially for the price.

The main calling card of this television is the fact that it brings a QLED panel to an affordable price point. This is something OnePlus had explored with the launch of its first smart TV in 2019 but it flattered to deceive. The Xiaomi comes a year later but has perfected the idea with it providing sublime picture quality and surprisingly good audio in a package that is deceptively premium and affordable.

QLED TVs are different from standard LED TVs as they have Quantum Dots which essentially are tiny nano-particles that have their colour when they are lit up using LEDs. This technology is to not be confused with Quantum Dots TVs or OLED TVs. Generally, QLED TVs are a marked step above LED TVs in efficiency and colour accuracy with them being typified by deep blacks like OLED TVs. For me, I’d take the more affordable QLED technology over the more expensive OLED TVs which demand an arm and leg, that too during a pandemic.

The Mi QLED 4K TV promises so much. It supports all the prevailing HDR formats including HDR10 and Dolby Vision. It packs in massive 30-watt speakers that sound bloody good in most situations — in a pin-sharp 4K 55-inch package. This pretty much makes it the best TV for most people. Xiaomi’s previous TVs have been excellent and I have recommended them, but for anyone looking for the 50-inch plus TV, this one should be the prime option thanks to the balance that it brings to the table.

Before I wax lyrical about this TV -- I’d like to point out what all I tested. I saw the entire season of the Mandalorian and Star Trek Discovery on it. I also saw the India vs Australia series on it which was delight despite the horrific interface of the Sony LIV application. Apart from these two shows, I also paid attention to several Netflix originals which were ripe for 4K Dolby Vision content. Everything came to life and in my household, outside of the Samsung Frame TV, it had pretty much the best picture quality with inky blacks, superb viewing angles and vivid colours. I also paired my Xbox Series X with it and games came to life despite the TV not having a 120Hz refresh rate.

What stood apart was the audio as the QLED tech was bound to offer a massive update in image quality. The 30-watt speakers are just sublime and also support Dolby audio. While I do own a pro-grade audio system at home and often watch shows like the Mandalorian either with my sound setup or premium headphones, I never felt the need to do so. Audio quality was expansive, crisp, overly so at times, with an adequate sound stage.

Don’t get me wrong, these are not audiophile-grade speakers. This is not what the Xiaomi team was gunning towards. But they do pack a punch so much so that they are good for casual listening too. Often I found myself watching numerous "Boiler Room" and "Cercle" sets from various international DJs just using the TV which wasn’t possible before. The combination of the scenic venues "Cercle" videos combined with the robust audio and video capability of the Mi QLED TV was something else, especially when one thought about the price. This was certainly a cut above the OnePlus TV in every measure while being significantly cheaper. It also outperformed similarly priced TVs from TCL and Vu.

Apart from this, it is also a TV that nails the basics. It has a typical Xiaomi remote which has dedicated buttons for Netflix, Google and Prime Video highlighted. This remote works via Bluetooth, though the TV also supports Wi-Fi. It is also the hub to control the stock Android TV interface or the Patchwall interface which surfaces a lot of content including things like sporting events, TV shows and local news content. As always, Patchwall like most Xiaomi software is powerful but cluttered so it is a personal preference at the end of the day.

Xiaomi doesn’t cheap out on connectivity options as the TV has 3 HDMI slots and 2 USB slots. It can also be easily wall-mounted or propped up on a stand.

There is nothing that I can criticise the TV about because it even looks quite sleek and is well built. If your budget is Rs 54,990, then the Mi TV isn’t just the best TV for most people and the best TV that has emerged in the second half of 2020, it is the new default if you’re looking for a new TV. Now, it is time for Xiaomi to democratise this technology to many more by offering it in different sizes, smaller and bigger. I for one am looking forward to a 65-inch avatar of the same, now that would be wild.