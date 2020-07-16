  • SENSEX
Review: Vivo X50 Pro has a devastatingly good night time camera

Updated : July 16, 2020 12:24 PM IST

The new Vivo X50 Pro is an innovative phone which strikes a sublime balance between killer camera features and a generally pleasing phone from a user experience point of view.
For something that costs less than 40k, this phone is amongst the best in the business.
This phone is a tour de force when it comes down to low-light photography.
