Review: Vivo X50 Pro has a devastatingly good night time camera

Most people don’t give Vivo much attention. At least, it doesn’t get the attention the likes of Xiaomi, OnePlus, Huawei, Samsung or Apple get despite the fact that it sponsors India’s favourite pass time — the Indian Premier League. It is this lack of attention that’s allowed it to creep up on the biggies and become India’s second best selling smartphone brand. The new Vivo X50 Pro typifies this quiet confidence that the company has displayed in the last 2 years. It is an innovative phone which strikes a sublime balance between killer camera features and a generally pleasing phone from a user experience point of view. For Vivo, this is a foray into the premium segment of the market which it has largely avoided as it is flanked by leviathans like Apple, OnePlus and Samsung.

While this phone is all about the camera tech that Vivo has managed to cram into its svelte frame, it is also an astonishingly pleasing device aesthetically. Vivo has this lovely metal and glass sandwich design that provides a soft-touch matte finish in a bluish silver shade. The phone looks utterly delicious and very ergonomic for a device of its size. There is a neat curvature on the edge of the screen which folds seamlessly into the side frame which makes this design quite compact and clever. Vivo has done a top class job on the fit and finish of the device. Even the angular camera bump isn’t an aesthetic eyesore which is a rarity these days.

Vivo is one of the first smartphone manufacturers to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chip. This is not a flagship-grade 800 series processor but it certainly matches the performance of flagship phones from 2019. It helps that Vivo uses a 90Hz panel for fluid scrolling and provides 8GB DDR4X RAM — all of this converts to stellar day to day performance. Vivo’s software layer — FunTouch OS is highly improved. It is not perfect but Vivo has created a responsive and user-friendly take on Android which will be appreciated by users who like a more stock Android-like experience.

Generally, the performance is very smooth on this phone. It is right up there with flagship-grade phones even though it doesn’t have the fastest chip, memory or RAM. The only area where this deficiency shows up at times is while playing resource-intensive games which don’t display console-like graphics and have some frame rate stutters.

That being said, Vivo still does preload a lot of bloatware which can be problematic. My review unit also came preloaded with banned apps like TikTok but I was using a pre-release unit which was manufactured before India’s ban on the app. These apps will not be in units that are sold to consumers. Vivo also sent my unit a software update to remove the app.

The display on this phone is also pretty neat. It has a pin-sharp resolution and a wide canvas of 6.56-inches. Like I have already mentioned, this phone also gets a 90Hz refresh rate which is another nicety that is only found on top tier phones. Overall, this screen is quite nice for watching videos, consuming or creating content, though there are phones which have more vibrant screens.

Where this phone truly shines is photography. The star of the show is the 48-megapixel gimbal camera system which is the first of its kind on a smartphone in India. Vivo uses a custom Sony IMX 598 sensor which was co-developed in collaboration with Vivo. There is also an 8-megapixel periscope camera that does up to 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom. There’s also an ultra-wide camera and macro lens which tops up a real fearsome photography package.

This phone is a tour de force when it comes down to low-light photography. Its micro gimbal enables it to capture more light as the phone can remain more stable when handheld by manifold levels than other smartphones including the iPhone 11 Pro. The iPhone 11 Pro is the gold standard of all-round smartphone photography. Now I’m not saying that the X50 Pro has a better camera than the iPhone 11 Pro, but I can say with some confidence that this phone has a more versatile camera system which also on many occasions outshines the one on the iPhone.

A good example of this is low-light photography, as the phone is able to take longer and more stable exposures in night modes which enable stunning night time shots. At the same time, it has superior zooming capabilities which I consider to be amongst the best on a modern smartphone. Vivo’ s gimbal mechanism also lends it some expertise with video. Overall, the video output of the iPhone is certainly more pleasing but if you’re going to be shooting video for semi-professional purposes, the X50 Pro is going to be more than handy as its stabilisation is out worldly.

In a nutshell, it is one of the best camera phones of the year. That being said, the one area where this phone is surprisingly deficient is selfies. Vivo has made a name for itself with selfie-centric phones, but this one misses the mark with average washed out selfies.

Vivo makes a big deal about Hi-Fi audio — and generally, the quality of audio using wireless earphones has been quite superb. However, there is no 3,5mm jack which is now the new normal. The wonders of high-resolution audio can only be unlocked on a phone that supports analogue audio. This is a missed opportunity. Likewise, there is a mono speaker which just doesn’t cut it for a flagship phone.

The X50 Pro completes the impressive product by blessing it with impressive battery life. Its 4,315mAh battery isn’t just adequate for a regular workday, it goes above and beyond. I’ve regularly clocked upwards of 7 hours of screen on time and around 15 hours on a single-use which will get most people through a regular workday. It supports 33-watt fast charging which enables the phone to get fully tanked up in about 75 minutes as per my tests.