Smart Tech Review: Thomson's Oath Pro 65-inch is high quality and affordable at just Rs 53,000 Updated : August 02, 2020 12:28 PM IST This is going to be a great TV for any kind of content, except for gaming. Thomson Oath Pro 65-inch isn't perfect, but it is a great option for someone looking to modernise their living room entertainment system with a large screen at an affordable budget. The Thomson Oath Pro is based on Android TV 9.0.