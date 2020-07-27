Review: Predictably Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9 is excellent for everyone on a tight budget

Most people equate the meteoric rise of the Indian smartphone industry with the entry of Reliance Jio. Mostly, they are on point because Jio’s entry was an inflexion point. However, before Jio started, it was Xiaomi’s entry and particularly the success of the Redmi Note line of phones that triggered the juggernaut that smartphone space has become in India. The Redmi Note has more or less become India’s favourite smartphone and is one of the most popular smartphones in the world, even though it is not sold in big markets like the US. Now, in its 9th edition, the Redmi Note 9 stays true to its roots, perhaps so frustratingly in a predictable way, while being excellent for everyone on a tight budget.

Right from the get-go, many people will say that this is yet another Redmi smartphone that Xiaomi has launched in India. Many would claim that this is akin to dumbing hardware that’s almost identical especially considering the minuscule difference between the Redmi Note 9 Pro, Poco M2 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. These claims are not unfounded, as the Redmi Note 9 is a derivative of the same phones. But while the differences in the aforementioned devices are almost imperceptible, the Redmi Note 9 is different in good and bad ways thanks to its lower price point.

It is a much easier phone to lug around thanks to the dramatic curvature on the side spine. It also gets a much more involved camera bump because it incorporates the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The overall footprint of the phone is also a tad smaller thanks to the tinier screen. The big advantage here is that it feels easier to hold and more ergonomic but at the same time the fit and finish is inferior giving it a plastic vibe. It is not bad for the price but Xiaomi has done better in the past with the Redmi Note 8 and 7S.

What’s really dazzling is the amount of firepower one is able to get on this phone now that it gets MediaTek’s gaming focussed Helio G85 chip. When combined with 6GB RAM you are looking at some serious performance that will come close to the Redmi Note 9 Pro. For day to day tasks, this phone has enough firepower to be classified as overkill. The performance is stupidly good, however, it's the gaming credentials which make this interesting.

Certainly, compared to the older Redmi Note phones, the gaming performance is superior. Playing games like PUBG will be consistent in most scenarios but one shouldn't stretch the capabilities with high settings. Here's where the conundrum kicks in as for just a couple of grand more you can get a Poco M2 Pro or Redmi Note 9 Pro which provides another significant jump in performance especially for people who want to play games.

The good news though is that the cameras are mega. You're getting basically the same cameras from the Redmi Note 9 Pro—this includes a big 48-megapixel sensor from Samsung, a wide-angle, a depth sensor for portraits and even a macro lens. In terms of general image quality, it's above average by any metric but shines through in darkness spectacularly providing a leap in camera performance at its price. On top of this, when one accounts for the versatility, this is a great package for anyone interested in photography. Video capabilities of this phone are basic and capped to 1080p.

The Redmi Note 9 has a 6.53-inch panel with a hole-punch for the front-facing selfie camera. It's a decent screen with good brightness levels at up to 450 nits and relatively natural colours. Suffice to say, it's adequate for watching movies, playing games or reading text.

The battery life is exceptional on this phone. Not that one should be surprised by this has been a hallmark of Redmi Note phones since day one, but on this phone, you're getting a massive 5,020mAh battery which is going to deliver true two-day battery life for most people. Xiaomi also ships a fast charger which at the time of reviewing is capped at 18-watts but through an incoming software update, it will get faster at 22.5-watts.

Software-wise, the Redmi Note 9 is standard Xiaomi fare. MIUI 11 based on Android 10. It's a highly customised user interface which people find to be usable but it also comes replete with bloatware and ads, though now Xiaomi has gotten rid of the apps that the Indian government has banned.

It also does the basics decently - the fingerprint scanner works, it is a Dual-SIM phone with also an additional expansion slot for memory expansion and the call quality is alright. It even gets an IR blaster which is kind of a Xiaomi special.

At the end of the day, may I say, predictably and pedantically so, the Redmi Note 9 remains the gold standard for what you can get at Rs 11,999. It remains excellent for everyone, however, there are now more options by Xiaomi itself if you're willing to pay a wee bit more.