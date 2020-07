Two years ago, Xiaomi secretively launched a new sub-brand called Poco which was tailored for enthusiasts. Its first phone the Poco F1 was a wild success, but then the unit went radio silent for more than a year. It emerged out of hibernation earlier this year with the Poco X2 which was a middling success tempered by the COVID-19 situation. Now, it is back with the M2 Pro, which prima facie is a rehash of the Redmi Note 9 Pro - but for Poco an overture in a mass-market price segment which is important for the brand as its now spun-off into a separate entity. Poco has implemented some subtle changes to this phone from the highly successful M2 Pro which makes this all-rounder on a budget.

In typical Poco style, this phone is armed to the teeth with high-tech specs for its price point. You’re getting the new Snapdragon 720G chip which is pretty fast, efficient and even supports ISRO’s NAVIC technology for better navigation in India. It also comes with dollops of RAM, and up to 128GB of storage which is plenty for most people. Generally speaking, this is a fast phone — things like gaming and multitasking shouldn’t be an issue. Most people will find the performance of this phone faultless.

The design is more or less the same as the Redmi Note 9 Pro. This is not a bad thing; the Redmi Note 9 Pro stood out for its build quality and unique design. This included the quad-camera setup on the back, the hole-punch display on the front, the curved back and straight lines on the spine and side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Poco M2 Pro has all of this which makes it a highly usable device.

Poco has made tweaks to make the phone it's own. The back gets a dual-tone finish further made elegant by a pattern on the back which will remind users of the Kevlar back that was there on the first Poco F1. It has also changed the camera bump a little. All in all, this is a nicely put together phone.

There are four cameras on the back — Poco says that these aren’t the same cameras as the Redmi Note 9 Pro. One will have to take their word on this but in testing I found the performance to be quite similar. Again, this is mostly a good thing. The camera app on the phone gets a bunch of modes including a pro mode and pro colour mode which will be to the benefit of social media creators.

The general performance is excellent. The main 48-megapixel camera takes sharp photos in good light with realistic colours further bumped by the pro colour mode. It also takes great photos in low-light thanks to MiUI’s superb night mode. There is an extra element of dynamism thanks to the 119-degree wide-angle camera which makes it decent for landscape shots and there is also a macro mode for close up pictures. Portrait mode photos are also highly useful thanks to a shallow depth of field.

Perhaps, the biggest improvement I see is in videos. This phone can shoot 4K video at 30 frames per second. It also takes great 1080p video, especially when coupled with the manual controls. For the first time, I’d say a phone that’s for less than INR 20,000 is so good at video. It also manages to capture pretty good audio in loud situations. I also appreciate the headphone jack on the device which is handy for attaching microphones and wired earphones which are important for video calls these days.

Its 6.67-inch display is decent. It has a 1080p resolution which is adequate for mobile phones. It is decent for watching movies on Netflix and Prime Video, but I didn’t like the brightness levels on the panel which can be a little problematic when used under direct sunlight. The hole-punch on the screen is home to the 16-megapixel camera which is good for selfies and the odd selfie video.

Like always, the Poco M2 Pro uses Android 10. On top of it is MiUI, but the version of MiUI that Poco uses comes without ads. It's mostly a functional UI riddled with a lot of preloaded apps some of which are unneeded. It also gets the Poco launcher which ads an app drawer to the UI, something that’s more popular. Poco is also promising an update to Android 11 in the coming months.

The 5,000mAH battery is perhaps the highlight of this phone. When coupled with the aggressive battery management and the efficient 720G processor, you’re looking at a phone that will give 9-10 hours of screen on time and almost two days of battery life. The genius of this phone is the 33-watt charger that comes with the package. It helps to refill the battery in 90 minutes.