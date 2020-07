The mantra for OnePlus has mostly been a simple one. Cram the latest and greatest specs in a package that’s focused on speed and optimisation with rapid Android updates all boxed in a rather affordable price. Unlike many smartphone makers, OnePlus also pays attention to its community and has been focused on creating a Uber hip lifestyle brand.

That’s why it even created its music festival last year with the likes of Katy Perry and Dua Lipa performing. To add to the formula, it has an obsessive focus on India. That’s why all its gadgets launch in India first. That’s why it even hosted the music festival in Mumbai, alongside launching its first TV exclusively in India. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro launched in the backdrop of this context which has made the Chinese company the biggest seller of premium smartphones in India, outflanking even the likes of Apple and Samsung.

The OnePlus 8 has all the hallmarks of an OnePlus phone from yesterday year. It can be argued that the Chinese manufacturer has even doubled down on design and packaging. But the one thing it has dropped from its past is affordability.

The new OnePlus 8 is a good Rs 10,000 more expensive than the OnePlus 7. And mind you, this is not the cutting edge “pro” model. It is now more expensive than a couple of iPhone models that are sold in India — the iPhone XR and iPhone SE. The value for money equation has gone out of the window. However, for Android enthusiasts, it also represents in many ways an iPhone-like ecosystem and brand. The new OnePlus 8 does that better than any other Android phone sold today.

OnePlus has crafted a distinct brand typified by its red cables and eye-catching boxes that come with impressively designed user manuals and accessories. No one does it as well as OnePlus. The entire experience of opening the box is an exciting one, reminding one of an Apple product.

But the phone itself is a derivative rehash of the OnePlus 7. It is not even a rehash of the OnePlus 7T. OnePlus has gone back to the older design language with vertically aligned cameras in the central vista of the posterior of the phone. Instead of two cameras, now there are three.

OnePlus retains supple curves on the back meshing together with the aluminium spine of the phone which has a brushed finish giving an assured sense of solidity. This brushed railing also seamlessly meets the front of the phone which has now mildly curved glass flowing into it. This is not the exaggerated waterfall curve that’s there on the OnePlus 8 Pro. It ends up with a boxy facia which feels like the erstwhile Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

All in all, it may not be a reinvention of the design, but there are delicate enhancements made which make this a very elegant phone. You get a sense of this when you start using it as your daily driver. You’ll appreciate it.

There is a subtle balance between being ostentatious and functional. Compared to other phones that have large curved screens, this one is fleetingly light at just 180 grams. Perhaps, the only knock on its build quality is that it doesn’t provide IP67 water and dust resistance which is now available even in the iPhone SE.

Just for some context, the iPhone SE is a couple of grand cheaper than the OnePlus 8.

This is the conundrum for OnePlus. It always wanted to be like Apple, but has it pushed it too far that even the American icon makes a phone which has features than the OnePlus 8 at a lower price?

OnePlus has put a pretty nice screen on this phone. It is large at 6.55-inches with a Full HD resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and is generally vivid thanks to Super AMOLED technology. This ensures deep blacks, good viewing angles and generally a pleasurable viewing experience.

Unfortunately, the overall brightness of the screen isn’t as good as some other phones of its price point. Even the auto-brightness is very aggressive. There are compromises made on the screen which are unbecoming of a phone from a company with such lofty ambitions.

That being said, for most people, this screen will be more than adequate for watching YouTube, Netflix or Amazon Prime. It will be very good especially when coupled with the new stereo speaker system. The problems will come while reading text especially in dark environments and under bright sunlight.

But there are no such issues in software and performance. The OnePlus 8 is representative of the most pristine user experience on an Android phone today. It is elegant, lighting fast and reliable. It delivers that iPhone-like experience that some Android fanatics have craved for.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise because at the heart of this phone there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip paired with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and capacious 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. This is close to the best you can get on Android. Additionally, this hardware is paired up with Android 10 based on the OnePlus Oxygen OS.

Oxygen OS breathes life into Android by not tampering with it. It enhances it with useful little changes and speed-focused optimisations. Other phones will have the same hardware as the OnePlus 8, but they will not have Oxygen OS which is what makes it the fastest and smoothest Android phone around.

All of this just makes the OnePlus 8 a delight to play games on with console-like graphics on PUBG and Call of Duty Mobile. The frame rates also hold their own which makes this a fantastic phone for gamers. Then there is the case of multitasking or even running heavy-duty apps like Adobe Premiere Rush - it can handle everything and anything you throw at it.

Oxygen OS is also handy to have if you like to get the Android updates faster than other phones. OnePlus is already promising a rapid update cycle for Android 11. OnePlus also provides updates for a longer duration than other manufacturers.

OnePlus is using predominantly the same camera system that it introduced with the OnePlus 7T. The same 48-megapixel Sony lens from 2019, coupled with an ultra-wide camera at 16-megapixels but with a field of view of just 116-degrees and a deficient 2-megapixel sensor for macro photography. By 2020 standards, this is nothing special.

You’ll get better specs on Rs 20,000 phones like the Poco X2. But what matters is the output and that's an area where the OnePlus has improved massively. The OnePlus 8 takes good photos when it is given good light and it can take surprisingly decent photos even in nighttime using its nightscape mode. But it is not on the level as phones that are priced similarly. The iPhone SE, for instance, takes better photos in bright light and portrait mode. Similarly, the Xiaomi Mi 10 just takes the most detailed and rich photos that you’d ever see from a smartphone.

Video is also an area of improvement with a new 4K 60 frames per second mode and a 21:9 cine mode. Again, the footage is highly usable but it is lacking compared to the iPhone SE which blows it away with cinematic visuals from its single-camera system. OnePlus has improved a lot in the camera department but it still can’t hold its own with flagship phones.

There is also a 4,300mAH battery on the OnePlus 8 which will be adequate for a day's use. It will not drain out even with heavy usage in a normal workday - giving about 6.5 hours of screen-on time and 17-18 hours of use on a single charge. It also gets charged quite rapidly at 30-watts with its custom warp charger in about 90 minutes. If you're hoping for wireless charging, then the OnePlus will again disappoint. Its competitors have wireless charging and if you look at the Mi 10, it even supports wireless and wired charging at 30-watts which is unreal.