Smart Tech Review: Even iPhone 11 users will love the OnePlus Nord Updated : July 27, 2020 01:33 PM IST Its excellence is in the league of phones that cost upwards of Rs 50,000. The styling and packaging are awesome, while even the first party accessories are very cool including a matte finish case in cyan and also their earbuds. It feels faster than most Android phones including the Galaxy S20+ and Mi 10.