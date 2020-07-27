Review: Even iPhone 11 users will love the OnePlus Nord

Saying that iPhone 11 users will also love the new OnePlus Nord may sound clickbaity, but that’s what this phone is all about. OnePlus has made a name for itself on the basis of the unique experience of its phones. It’s an experience most people consider to be the equivalent of the premier experience provided by iPhones. The OnePlus Nord manages to mostly retain the experience of its elder siblings — the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro at 2/3rds the price. Put in other words, the Nord manages to provide that iPhone like experience, at half the price of the iPhone 11. That’s astounding. I’m NOT saying this lightly as I was sceptical of this promise considering the hardware specifications of the phone before experiencing it, but I stand corrected. In fact, I’m not just saying this, almost everyone I interacted with while testing this device over the last 5 days (mostly iPhone users) also believed this to be true. It’s not a phone which is perfect as there are limits to what can be achieved in the Rs 25,000-Rs 30,000. In that what OnePlus has achieved is nothing short of spectacular.

Everything starts from the industrial design of the phone which OnePlus has changed slightly to create a new motif and also to create something meaningful within the budgetary constraints it was working under. For instance, while the back is still glass and the frame is more rounded, it’s made out of plastic. The cameras are now starkly on the left, and the display doesn’t have the curved edges of its more expensive brethren. There is a method to OnePlus’s madness — and the secret is minimalism. It’s not trying to be flashy, but at the same time, it uses a colour that will turn heads. Blue Marble. A cyan like blue which is universally appreciated. It also kind of typifies the Nordic minimalism through which it derives its name.

The incredible thing is that of all the OnePlus phones that the company has released in the last 3 years, it is the most ergonomic and usable because of the flatscreen and general size of the device. It also helps that OnePlus is using an excellent screen. It can be argued that this panel — in all of its 6.44-inch glory, full HD resolution, 90Hz fluidity and AMOLED effervescence, is even better than the one on the OnePlus 8. It certainly is brighter in most situations while also feeling more compact and usable because of its smaller size and lack of curves. It also has things that even the iPhone 11 display doesn’t have like the more usable and power-efficient OLED tech, a higher resolution and the high refresh rate. Its excellence is in the league of phones that cost upwards of Rs 50,000.

The fluidity of the experience is also tied to the 90Hz refresh rate of the screen, the powerful hardware that OnePlus has tanked the phone with and software optimisations its phones are known for. It just runs and feels like one of the fastest phones I’ve ever tested. The combination of the Snapdragon 765G, 12GB DDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage make this plenty powerful, but these are not specs that people will call flagship-grade. However, in use for most tasks outside of gaming, OnePlus nails the experience. It is going to be the phone for most people. So much so, it feels faster than most Android phones including the Galaxy S20+ and Mi 10. In fact, it can game quite well too as long as you don’t do it for hours and hours.

In terms of photography, OnePlus actually, gives this phone more cameras than any other OnePlus phone in history. Six in total, but that’s not reflective of their quality. That’s where things become mixed up. This is arguably the only weakness of the Nord, but it still manages to be amongst the best at its price. OnePlus uses the same 48-megapixel sensor as the OnePlus 8 on the Nord and marries it with optical stabilisation. It’s unusual and generous of OnePlus to provide this at the price. The end results are highly impressive. The Nord is able to take similar photos and videos as its more expensive sibling providing excellent image quality when given good light and also above average low light performance in most situations. It loses out on versatility as the wide-angle camera is average while the macro and depth sensors are largely useless.

It’s the selfie experience where this phone pulls ahead with dual cameras that are both above averages but also providing the versatility of a wider angle that will work for bigger groups.

The battery life of this phone is also excellent. The combination of the 4,115mAh battery and 30-watt warp charging means no battery anxiety. It can last easily through a heavy workday on a single charge while giving upwards of 7 hours of screen on time and can tank up in less than 75 mins.

Software-wise, predictably, the Nord shines. It feels fast, fluid and highly simplistic in use. There are next to none third party apps you wouldn’t use, while also having no duplication between core Google apps and manufacturer level preloads. In fact, now they aren’t even using their own dialler and messages apps replacing them with Google’s stock ones. The software updates situation is also the best on Android, arguably even better than iOS. OnePlus keeps pushing out software updates which keep improving the phone while also providing security-centric updates. For instance, in 5 days there have been two updates which have improved the phone even more than day one. And you can keep expecting such updates for at least two years, not three, considering the OnePlus 5 from 2017 got a major update a few months ago.

The basics are also excellent. The styling and packaging are awesome, while even the first party accessories are very cool including a matte finish case in cyan and also their earbuds. The call quality on this phone is superb, better than an iPhone while miraculously, the haptic feedback is also similar to expensive phones.

All this makes this the gold standard for a phone priced at the south of Rs 30,000. It is so good that even iPhone 11 users love it because of its unique simplicity. It, of course, doesn’t give the versatility of the camera experience consistently as phones like the Redmi K20 Pro or Realme X3 Superzoom or phones that are just more expensive, but at its price, it represents sterling value and elevates the bar for what one should expect at the price point.