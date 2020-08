Gaming laptops are available dime-a-dozen, but the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is different.

It is not often that a notebook comes to life because of the collaboration of three companies. And when those three companies are AMD, Asus and Nvidia, it is a big deal.

The reason for this is simple -- it is one of the first notebooks in the world to be powered by AMD’s new Ryzen 9 4900HS chip. This chip is not only fast and furious but it has a godly talent in that it betters Intel’s beastly chips - performance per watt.

The underperformance of Intel's chips lately is the reason why even Apple dumped it in favour of making its own chips. AMD feels it can rise to the occasion.

The net result of this union is a laptop that attains a hard to achieve balance. This hasn’t been achieved since the MacBook Pro models from the early 2010s. Considering the ROG branding, the presence of Nvidia and AMD, two brands recognised the world over for gaming, it goes beyond the productivity plus creativity motif of the MacBook Pro.

To achieve this balance, Asus has created a notebook that is portable, yet comes with decent thermals while also delivering a pretty compact design that’s not much bigger than some older MacBook Pro models.

In fact, Asus is also able to incorporate a 14-inch edge-to-edge panel in a structure that’s meant for a 13-inch screen. The screen itself is excellent with good viewing angles, colours and brightness levels. It is also offered in full HD 120Hz variants or a quad HD 60Hz variant. The high refresh rate screen will appeal to gamers while the 60Hz variant will do well for creative professionals who edit photos and videos.

Even normal users, who use laptops for document creation, research, web browsing and a multimedia hub, will find the ASUS ROG excellent. The reason for this is its lovely chiclet keyboard, minimalist design, solid and attractive polycarbonate design.

As a longtime MacBook Pro user, I didn’t feel this was heavier or inferior in build quality compared to the other premium laptops. I loved the trackpad, which was the best I’ve used on a Windows-based notebook. It is in the same league as one on the Mac. I have enjoyed using this laptop so much that I even wrote this review on it via Google Docs within the browser.

One of the things I expected to be deficient on this notebook was battery life considering the AMD silicon at its heart, the discrete GPU and the general state of battery life on Windows-based notebooks.

I have probably never been so wrong about a device I have tested in the last decade. I managed to get a consistent 6 hour plus cycle with heavy usage and almost 9 hours of battery life with light web browsing. I never felt the need to have the charger around me as I used and worked on the laptop in different parts of the house.

While it does all this, it goes on to decimate a 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro for pro-grade creative tasks. For instance, I edited a couple of videos on this notebook using Adobe Premiere Pro. It rendered those videos faster than the king of Mac laptops.

It even managed hefty dumps of high-resolution photos on Photoshop. While doing so, it even managed to run more than 45-50 tabs on Microsoft Edge without breaking a sweat.

The Zephyrus G14 is able to pack a powerful performance because it carries some serious muscle. It has the AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS running at 3GHz, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage and Nvidia RTX 2060 graphics which handle ray-tracing. This combination doesn't only mean great battery life and great performance for creatives but also a beastly gaming rig. At the end of the day, that was bound to happen because this is a ROG notebook.

AMD has created a chip, which can also game well, even without a discrete GPU like the one from Nvidia. I played a couple of games that I downloaded from my Microsoft Game Pass subscription. I tested Gears 5 and Formula 1 2019 and both performed on the levels I expected them to on my Xbox One X.

In fact, it could do better because of ray-tracing support. This is also something a MacBook falls short on -- even something like the 16-inch MacBook Pro because the Mac as a platform isn’t great for games. Plus the G14 has just stupendous amounts of firepower for a compact portable notebook.

Certainly, a 13-inch MacBook Pro can’t compete with this. In fact, I’d say any notebook which has an Intel-powered chip can't keep up with the Ryzen 9 4900HS.

Some notebooks may match the performance, but they will fall massively short on battery life. This is the kind of no-compromise package that AMD has created, which enables machines like the Zephyrus G14 to punch way above their weight class. Add the Nvidia GPU and a superbly engineered notebook from Asus, you are looking at an absolute all-purpose machine.

One of the advantages of the slightly chunkier design is that dongle life is not a problem. It gets 2 USB A ports, 2 USB Type C ports, an HDMI out and the headphone jack. This is going to be more than enough for everyone.

So here’s the deal: if you are okay with using Windows -- which most of the world is -- this is the best in the business.

Sure, it comes with its own set of drawbacks. Its speakers are tiny and underwhelming. The screen is certainly not as nice as one would get on some of the new Dell XPS models or even the MacBook Pro and.. surprise, surprise, it doesn’t have a web camera built-in. Asus had to chop the web camera to stretch the screen which can be a huge problem for people who are depending on a ton of video calls for work.

But despite this drawback, I am suggesting this notebook as the rest of the package is so sublime. If you invest in an external webcam -- the laptop has quite a few expansion slots -- this is going to be the best all-purpose notebook in the world.

More importantly, this is a crown that’s probably going to an AMD powered notebook for the first time in more than a decade. It is kind of reflective of the times we are living in and also a sign of how the mighty have fallen. Looking at you, Intel!