Review: Apple's new iPad Pro can replace your notebook

Updated : June 20, 2020 09:06 PM IST

In the scheme of things, the 2020 iPad Pro is almost identical to its predecessor but manages to achieve this level of usability via iterative hardware upgrades, a reworked operating system and an accessory which makes the iPad viable for keyboard warriors and traditionalists. 
Gamers will find a rich library of apps on the App Store that now rival graphics and fidelity of many PC games.
Apple still needs to iron out the quirks in iPadOS so that mouse support scales efficiently to all kinds of apps which isn’t the case right now.
