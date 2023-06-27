Review | Xiaomi Pad 6 — a value-packed Android tablet with impressive upgrades

Xiaomi has launched the affordable Xiaomi Pad 6, an Android tablet aimed at the Indian market. It offers upgrades such as a smoother display, larger battery, and faster processor. Starting at Rs. 26,999, it provides good value for money with its sleek design, vibrant display, powerful performance, and excellent battery life. However, the reflective display and limited app optimization are minor drawbacks, mitigated by optional accessories like the Smart Pen and keyboard cover.

Xiaomi has recently introduced the Xiaomi Pad 6 , an affordable Android tablet aimed at the Indian market. Serving as the successor to the Pad 5, this new tablet offers several incremental upgrades, including a smoother display, a larger battery, and a faster processor. With a competitive price tag below Rs. 30,000, Xiaomi aims to provide consumers with a compelling tablet option.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 is available in two variants in India. The base variant, featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, starts at Rs. 26,999, while the higher-end variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at Rs. 28,999. The tablet comes in two colour options: Graphite Grey and Mist Blue.

Design and Display

The Xiaomi Pad 6 sports a sleek and premium all-metal unibody design , quietly whispering sophistication. It is lighter and thinner than its predecessor, weighing in at just 490g and measuring 6.51mm in thickness. The tablet features an 11-inch IPS LCD display with an adaptive 144Hz refresh rate and a sharp 2.8K resolution. It is also HDR10 and Dolby Vision HDR certified, ensuring vibrant and immersive visual experiences. While the screen offers excellent brightness, colours, and viewing angles indoors, it may suffer from visibility issues under bright sunlight due to its reflective panel. Despite this limitation, the overall design and display quality of the Xiaomi Pad 6 are commendable.

Performance and Software

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, the Xiaomi Pad 6 delivers robust performance for a variety of tasks, including gaming. The tablet handles multitasking with ease, offering a smooth and responsive user experience. It runs on the MIUI 14 for Pad software, which is a clean and optimised version of Android 13. Xiaomi has added several features to leverage the large display, such as floating window and split-screen functionalities. While some apps are optimised for the tablet's screen size, others may not fully utilise its potential due to limitations within the Android ecosystem. Despite this drawback, the Xiaomi Pad 6's performance and software experience are excellent.

Battery Life and Accessories

The Xiaomi Pad 6 is equipped with a generous 8,840mAh battery, ensuring extended usage periods. With moderate gaming and Wi-Fi usage, the tablet's battery can easily last a full day. Additionally, the 33W fast charging feature allows for quick recharging, minimizing downtime. Xiaomi has also introduced a range of accessories to enhance productivity. The Smart Pen (2nd gen) offers a responsive experience with no noticeable lag and pressure sensitivity, making it suitable for note-taking and navigation. The optional keyboard cover supposedly provides comfortable key travel and features glow-in-the-dark lettering for convenience. However, it lacks a trackpad, which may be a drawback for some users. I did not receive a review unit of the keyboard case, so I cannot confirm this. Overall, the Xiaomi Pad 6 offers a strong battery life and optional accessories that add value to the tablet.

Performance and Camera

In terms of performance, the Xiaomi Pad 6 excels in benchmark tests, delivering smooth multitasking and gaming capabilities. It efficiently manages its available RAM and offers a reliable performance across various applications. On the camera front, the tablet features a 13-megapixel rear camera that captures decent photographs. While it may not match the quality of dedicated smartphone cameras, it is sufficient for basic photography needs. The 8-megapixel front camera performs well for video calls and taking selfies, with additional features such as Focus Frame adding to its capabilities.

In Conclusion

The Xiaomi Pad 6 is an impressive Android tablet that offers significant upgrades over its predecessor. With a competitive price point and a range of attractive features, including a sleek design, a vibrant display, powerful performance, and excellent battery life, the Pad 6 provides great value for money. While the reflective display and limited app optimisation may be minor drawbacks, the tablet compensates for these with its optional accessories, such as the Smart Pen and keyboard cover. If you're in the market for a cost-effective yet feature-rich Android tablet, the Xiaomi Pad 6 should be high on your list of considerations.