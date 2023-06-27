Review | Xiaomi Pad 6 — a value-packed Android tablet with impressive upgrades

By Vijay Anand

Xiaomi has launched the affordable Xiaomi Pad 6, an Android tablet aimed at the Indian market. It offers upgrades such as a smoother display, larger battery, and faster processor. Starting at Rs. 26,999, it provides good value for money with its sleek design, vibrant display, powerful performance, and excellent battery life. However, the reflective display and limited app optimization are minor drawbacks, mitigated by optional accessories like the Smart Pen and keyboard cover.

Xiaomi has recently introduced the Xiaomi Pad 6 , an affordable Android tablet aimed at the Indian market. Serving as the successor to the Pad 5, this new tablet offers several incremental upgrades, including a smoother display, a larger battery, and a faster processor. With a competitive price tag below Rs. 30,000, Xiaomi aims to provide consumers with a compelling tablet option.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 is available in two variants in India. The base variant, featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, starts at Rs. 26,999, while the higher-end variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at Rs. 28,999. The tablet comes in two colour options: Graphite Grey and Mist Blue. Design and Display