Review | Nothing Ear (2) — Back in Black!

Consumer tech company Nothing, founded by Carl Pei, released the Nothing Ear (2) Black, a new colour variant of its popular earbuds. It offers excellent sound quality, adaptive noise cancellation, impressive call quality, and a sleek design. The battery life is around five hours with ANC enabled. The Ear (2) Black, and White, include features like Advanced EQ and personalised audio. Overall, it competes with higher-end models and stands out as one of the best pair of earbuds under Rs 10,000.

Nothing, the consumer tech company founded by Carl Pei, which is fast making waves thanks to its ever-expanding stable of bang-for-your-buck products with a standout design language, refreshed its Ear (2) lineup with a new colour — black.

The Nothing Ear (2) Black is similar to its white counterpart and offers the same, excellent sound quality, adaptive active-noise cancellation, impressive call quality, and a sleek design. The audio experience is rich with deep bass, clear trebles, and perfect mids.

The adaptive ANC intelligently adjusts to the environment, providing a quiet listening experience. The Ear (2) excels in call quality with its Clear Voice Technology and the ability to filter out various environmental noises.

The battery life is around five hours with ANC enabled, and the case provides additional charges. Just as with the white variant, Ear (2) Black's aesthetics are similar to the black variant of Ear (1), with some transparent design touches. The ear stems are shorter, but the larger battery compensates for it. The tactile button allows for easy control of music and calls, although the absence of touch controls for volume adjustment continues to be missed.

The earbuds also feature convenient functionalities like Fast Pair and Swiftpair. Overall, the Ear (2) stands out as one of the best TWS earbuds under Rs 10,000, competing with higher-end models.

One new feature that the Ear (2) Black brings — alongside the white variant — is the advanced equaliser. Accessed through the Nothing X app on both Android and iOS, the Advanced EQ feature allows you to tweak the equaliser to give you that perfect sound for your ears. Add to that my favourite feature, personalised audio, and the Ear (2) is great fun to use, regardless of the colour.

Personalised audio is a feature that lets you adjust bass and treble levels to suit your specific hearing needs, and create a customised, richer sound profile.

Have fun listening to your favourite songs on Nothing Ear (2) Black, though I'd recommend you start with the Australian rock band AC/DC, especially Back in Black, which is thematically perfect for Ear (2) Black.