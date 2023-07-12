CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsReview | Nothing Ear (2) — Back in Black!

Review | Nothing Ear (2) — Back in Black!

Review | Nothing Ear (2) — Back in Black!
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Vijay Anand  Jul 12, 2023 6:23:34 AM IST (Published)

Consumer tech company Nothing, founded by Carl Pei, released the Nothing Ear (2) Black, a new colour variant of its popular earbuds. It offers excellent sound quality, adaptive noise cancellation, impressive call quality, and a sleek design. The battery life is around five hours with ANC enabled. The Ear (2) Black, and White, include features like Advanced EQ and personalised audio. Overall, it competes with higher-end models and stands out as one of the best pair of earbuds under Rs 10,000.

Nothing, the consumer tech company founded by Carl Pei, which is fast making waves thanks to its ever-expanding stable of bang-for-your-buck products with a standout design language, refreshed its Ear (2) lineup with a new colour — black.

The Nothing Ear (2) Black is similar to its white counterpart and offers the same, excellent sound quality, adaptive active-noise cancellation, impressive call quality, and a sleek design. The audio experience is rich with deep bass, clear trebles, and perfect mids.
The adaptive ANC intelligently adjusts to the environment, providing a quiet listening experience. The Ear (2) excels in call quality with its Clear Voice Technology and the ability to filter out various environmental noises.
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X