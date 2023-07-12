Review | Nothing Ear (2) — Back in Black!

Consumer tech company Nothing, founded by Carl Pei, released the Nothing Ear (2) Black, a new colour variant of its popular earbuds. It offers excellent sound quality, adaptive noise cancellation, impressive call quality, and a sleek design. The battery life is around five hours with ANC enabled. The Ear (2) Black, and White, include features like Advanced EQ and personalised audio. Overall, it competes with higher-end models and stands out as one of the best pair of earbuds under Rs 10,000.

Nothing, the consumer tech company founded by Carl Pei, which is fast making waves thanks to its ever-expanding stable of bang-for-your-buck products with a standout design language, refreshed its Ear (2) lineup with a new colour — black.

The Nothing Ear (2) Black is similar to its white counterpart and offers the same, excellent sound quality, adaptive active-noise cancellation, impressive call quality, and a sleek design. The audio experience is rich with deep bass, clear trebles, and perfect mids.

The adaptive ANC intelligently adjusts to the environment, providing a quiet listening experience. The Ear (2) excels in call quality with its Clear Voice Technology and the ability to filter out various environmental noises.