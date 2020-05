A small team of scientists from MIT and Harvard may soon come up with a mask that lights up if it detects coronavirus, reported Business Insider.

The technology initiated for Ebola and tailored in 2016 to address Zika, is now being adjusted again to identify coronavirus cases, the report said.

The team is developing a mask that produces a fluorescent signal when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes, as per the report.

“As we open up our transit system, you could envision it being used in airports as we go through security, as we wait to get on a plane…You or I could use it on the way to and from work. Hospitals could use it for patients as they come in or wait in the waiting room as a pre-screen of who's infected,” Jim Collins, who led the research on the tool, was quoted as saying in the report.