Researchers at UCSF, UC Berkley are developing AI technology to enable speech for brainstem stroke survivors

The researchers at UC San Francisco and UC Berkeley are developing a brain-computer technology that could allow brainstem stroke survivors to communicate more naturally through a digital avatar that resembles them, as stated in a report by University of California San Francisco (UCSF).

Edward Chang, MD, chair of neurological surgery, UCSF has worked on this technology, known as brain-computer interface (BCI) for over a decade. He is hopeful that this latest research development that would enable speech for stroke survivors from brain signals will lead to an FDA -approved system in the near future.

Ann, the 48-year-old participant in the study who suffered a stroke 18 years ago had to undergo therapy for years to be able to move her facial muscles that would help her laugh or cry. However, the muscles that assisted in speech did not function.

While talking about the syndrome she is suffering from, Ann wrote, “Locked-in syndrome, or LIS, is just like it sounds. You’re fully cognizant, you have full sensation, all five senses work, but you are locked inside a body where no muscles work. I learned to breathe on my own again, I now have full neck movement, my laugh returned, I can cry and read and over the years my smile has returned, and I am able to wink and say a few words.”

Chang’s team implanted a paper-thin rectangle of 253 electrodes onto the surface of Ann’s brain over areas that were discovered to be necessary for speech. The signals that would have travelled to muscles in Ann’s face, lips, tongue, jaw and larynx if she would not have suffered the stroke are intercepted by these electrodes, as per the UCSF report. These electrodes are then connected to a bank of computers using a port attached to Ann’s head.

Ann worked with Chang’s team to train the artificial intelligence algorithms of the system that recognise her brain signals for speech. In this process, she would be required to repeat different phrases from a 1,024-word conversational vocabulary repetitively. This process continues until the system recognises the brain’s activity patterns related to all the basic sounds of speech.

The AI is trained to identify words from phonemes – the sub-units of speech that form spoken words, similar to the way letters form written words. For instance, the phonemes in the word ‘Hello’ are ‘HH’, ‘AH’, ‘L’ and ‘OW’.

Due to this approach, the system became more accurate and three times faster as the computer was required to learn only 39 phonemes to interpret any English word.

Speech Graphics, a company that makes AI-driven facial animation created Ann’s avatar with its software that simulates and animates muscle movements of the face. The company’s software with the assistance of machine-learning processes made by the researchers will convert the signals that were sent from Ann’s brain while she was trying to speak into the movements on her Avatar’s face. The movements would be detailed enough to depict the facial movements for happiness, sadness and surprise.

Going ahead, the team wants to create a wireless version that would not require a participant to be physically connected to the BCI.

Sean Metzger, a Bioengineering Program graduate at UC Berkeley and UCSF who developed the text decoder with his fellow graduate Alex Silva, emphasised that accuracy, speed and vocabulary are crucial, as per the report by UCSF.

Sean further said, “It’s what gives Ann the potential, in time, to communicate almost as fast as we do, and to have much more naturalistic and normal conversations.”