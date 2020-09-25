Technology Rephrase.ai raises $1.5 million to build its AI-powered media production platform Updated : September 25, 2020 03:30 PM IST The venture claims that the Rephrase.ai engine can generate millions of personalized videos without the production cost and effort of doing it manually in a studio. The core principle behind the AI video platform is facial-reenactment technology that predicts lip movements, facial expressions, and head movements. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.