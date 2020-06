Google has taken down 'Remove China Apps', an app that purportedly helped users identify apps of Chinese origin.

The app had gained rapid popularity in India following border tensions with China, garnering over 5 million downloads.

After Mitron, ‘Remove China Apps’ suspended from Google Play Store The app crossed a million downloads within ten days of its launch Will update more details shortly@ShereenBhan @CNBCTV18News pic.twitter.com/G9B0RxrYFe — Megha Vishwanath (@MeghaVishwanath) June 2, 2020

The action by the company, which owns the popular Android mobile operating system and its Play store app platform, comes soon after it pulled down the Mitron app, billed by some as India's answer to TikTok, a popular Chinese app. The Mitron app was believed to be in violation of Play Store policies.