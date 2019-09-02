Economy
Relief to e-wallet firms as RBI extends KYC deadline by 6 months
Updated : September 02, 2019 12:52 PM IST
Mobile wallet companies such as Paytm, Amazon Pay and PhonePe time till February 29, 2020 to comply with KYC norms.
The RBI move is welcomed by the Payments Council of India, a representative body of payments and settlements systems.
