Reliance-Microsoft cloud tie-up poses threat to Amazon, Google in India
Updated : August 13, 2019 11:41 AM IST
As part of the 10-year alliance, Jio will build data centres acrossÂ IndiaÂ that will be hosted onÂ Microsoft's Azurecloud,Â RelianceÂ Chairman Mukesh Ambani told shareholders at the company annual shareholders' meeting.
Reliance's foray into theÂ cloudÂ services market - essentially selling computer services such as website hosting and data storage - could intensify competition in anÂ Indian market dominated byÂ AmazonÂ Web Services (AWS).
