Reliance on Thursday launched JioMeet, a high definition video conferencing application. The app is open to all users.

JioMeet supports scheduling meetings and screen sharing among other features. It is free to use.

Video conferencing apps have become popular globally amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as working professionals have been forced to work from home in the wake of extensive lockdowns with restrictions on movement.

Zoom has been the biggest gainer of the video conferencing boom, registering explosive growth since the outbreak of the deadly virus. However, the Indian government has raised concerns about the safety features of the app.

Amid the growing demand for video conferencing platforms, Google made its offering, Meet, free to use in April.

JioMeet will look to challenge its peers in a bid to gain market share for its latest offering.