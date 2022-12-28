English
Reliance launches True 5G services across 11 cities on invite-only basis

By Pihu Yadav  Dec 28, 2022 8:38:23 PM IST (Published)

Commenting on the occasion, a Jio Spokesperson said, "We are proud to roll out Jio True 5G in these 11 cities and make it one of our largest launches since we started rolling out True 5G services."

Reliance Jio, on Wednesday, announced a multi-state launch of its True 5G services across 11 cities namely Lucknow, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar and Derabassi. The company also launched 5G services in Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, and Chandigarh Tricity, including areas of Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, and Derabassi.

Jio called the launch a tribute to the users in these cities and said users will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost, starting Wednesday.
Commenting on the occasion, a Jio Spokesperson said, “We are proud to roll out Jio True 5G in these 11 cities and make it one of our largest launches since we started rolling out True 5G services.”
Also Read: Google gets demand notices from CCI for non-payment of penalties
“These cities are important tourism destinations as well as key education hubs of our country. With the launch of Jio’s True 5G services, consumers of the region will not just get the best telecommunication network but will also get infinite growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, automation, Artificial Intelligence, gaming, healthcare, agriculture, IT, and SMEs.
“We are grateful to the Chandigarh Administration, State Governments of Punjab, Haryana, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh for their continuous support in our quest to digitise the region.”
Jio True 5G has stand-alone 5G architecture with an advanced 5G network and zero dependencies on the 4G network. It is also the largest and best mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands. Carrier Aggregation on Jio seamlessly combines these 5G frequencies into a single robust “data highway”.
Also Read: Google to unlock 5G for its Pixel series in first quarter of 2023
Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
