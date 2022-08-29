Reliance announces JioAirFiber, an ultra high-speed wireless broadband service

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Jio True 5G is basically a standalone 5G network, which the company says will accelerate digital transformation in India. A key component of this is the ultra-high-speed fixed-broadband service, which the company has named JioAirFiber.

During Monday's Annual General Meeting, Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that Jio Infocomm — the company's telecommuications arm — announced Jio True 5G.

"With JioAirFiber, it will be really easy to quickly connect your home or office to Gigabit-speed Internet," Jio Infocomm chairman Akash M Ambani said during Monday's AGM.

What is JioAirFiber?

The company calls JioAirFiber a "wireless, simple, single-device solution".

"Get it, plug it in, turn it on, and that's it. You now have a personal Wi-Fi hotspot in your home, connected to ultra-high-speed internet using True 5G," Akash said on Monday.

The aesthetic advantage of JioAirFiber is the complete absence of wires, which otherwise "create an eyesore".

Akash said JioAirFiber will enable literally hundreds of millions of homes and offices to be connected to ultra-high-speed broadband, "that too in a very short period of time".

This, he said, will, push India to be ranked among the Top-10 nations, even for fixed broadband.

What are the benefits?

Ultra-low latency, which will be beneficial to online gaming, video streaming, even on the go.JioAirFiber also allows multiple video streams, from several cameras, in ultra high definition, showing multiple camera angles at the same time.

"And we can dynamically choose which camera angle we want to focus on, while still having a preview of other video streams. This makes every (IPL) game truly immersive, even better than the real-match experience, as well as personalised to suit preferences of each and every viewer," Akash said.

Game-changer in personal computing

Think Personal Computer, and the first thing that comes to mind is the ubiquitous desktop PC, whose internals must be upgraded every few years for it to stay current and support the latest applications, more so in the case of PC gamers, whose graphics cards become obsolete every couple of years.

JioAirFiber aims to change that.

According to Jio, using JioAirFiber, customers "opt to use a virtual PC hosted in the cloud".

Dubbed Jio Cloud PC, this service requires no large upfront investments, no upgrades. "You only pay to the extent you use the Cloud PC, resulting in a super-affordable way to bring the power of a PC, even multiple PCs, to every Indian home and business," said Kiran Thomas, Reliance Industries Limited President.

"The two-way interactivity enabled by JioAirFiber will create unique and highly engaging experiences for the entire family such as interactive live content, cloud gaming, immersive shopping and much more, with focus on continuously enhancing customer experience and privacy," Akash added.