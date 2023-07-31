Reliance Retail launches JioBook laptop for Rs 16,499 — Here are the details

It is priced at Rs. 16,499. Pre-orders for the device open at 12.30 pm on July 31 and the sale starts on August 5. It will be available for purchase from Jio Mart, Reliance Digital and Amazon.in.

Reliance Retail on Monday unveiled the all new JioBook laptop in India. And it is definitely lighter and more advanced than its predecessor, which was introduced to the market in October 2022. This newly launched JioBook focuses on learning for all age groups.

"We are dedicated to introduce innovative products that empower individuals in their learning journey. The all-new JioBook is our latest offering catering to learners of all ages with its advanced features and seamless connectivity options. We believe JioBook will revolutionise the way people learn, opening new opportunities for personal growth and skill development," said Reliance Retail Spokesperson.

The laptop weighs just under a kilo at 990 grams with a matte finish. It has a 11.6-inch LED display with an infinity keyboard and a fairly large trackpad. It also houses a 2MP webcam for video calls and more.

For connectivity, there are two USB 2.0 ports, one mini-HDMI port along with a 3.5 mm headphone/microphone combo jack. You can also use a 4G LTE SIM with this device and Dual Band Wi-Fi for connectivity. Jio promises the transition between Wi-Fi to SIM to be seamless.

The device is powered by a 2.0 GHz Octa Core processor with 4GB LPDDR4 RAM. The JioBook also promises over eight hours of battery backup on a single charge. It has a 64GB of internal storage, which can be extended to 256 GB with the help of a micro-SD card.

It runs JioOS which is designed keeping users’ comfort and convenience in mind. Some of the features of JioOS include intuitive interface, multi-tasking screens and screen transparency control. There are 75+ keyboard shortcuts and the trackpad is also a multi-gesture trackpad with a familiar right click menu. Some of the in-built capabilities on JioOS to enhance learning and entertainment experience include JioTV with Ready educational content in the form of videos, JioCloud Gaming, which has leading gaming titles and JioBIAN Ready linux based coding environment to learn and code in languages like C/C++, Java, Python, and Pearl. You can also download various other apps from the JioStore.

It is priced at Rs 16,499. Pre-orders for the device open at 12.30 pm on July 31 and the sale starts on August 5. It will be available for purchase from Jio Mart, Reliance Digital and Amazon.in. As an introductory offer, customers can also get a 100 GB cloud storage for 12 months, a premium laptop carry case and a Quick Heal Security & Parental Control for 12 months with the purchase.