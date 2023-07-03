Reliance Jio launches Jio Bharat phone at Rs 999 with new tariff plan

Reliance Jio has introduced the Jio Bharat device, a feature phone designed to facilitate the shift from 2G to 4G networks in India. The affordable phone includes a 1.77-inch screen, Jio apps for entertainment and digital payments, a torch, a radio, a 0.3MP camera, expandable storage, and a headphone jack. It aims to provide internet-enabled phones to a wider audience. Reliance Jio aims to bridge the digital divide and create a digitally connected India.

In a major move to expedite the nationwide transition from 2G to 4G networks, Reliance Jio has unveiled its latest innovation, the Jio Bharat device, for Rs 999. This groundbreaking, affordable feature phone aims to provide affordable access to the best-in-class Jio 4G network for customers still using 2G technology. The b eta trial for first million JioBharat phones will begins on July 7, the company said in a press release.

The Jio Bharat device, positioned as a vital component of the company's "2G Mukt Bharat" (2G-free India) vision, combines cutting-edge network capabilities with feature-rich devices to make internet-enabled phones accessible to the masses. The phone comes with a Rs 123 plan that is valid for 28 days and offers 14GB of data (0.5 GB per day) — the company claims it is seven times higher than any of its competitors. The same plan will cost Rs 1,234 annually, offering 168 GB of data (0.5 GB a day).

"There are still 250 million mobile phone users in India who remain ‘trapped’ in the 2G era, unable to tap into basic features of the internet at a time when the world stands at the cusp of a 5G revolution. Six years ago, when Jio was launched, we made it clear that Jio will leave no stone unturned to democratize internet and pass the benefits of technology to every Indian. The new Jio Bharat phone is another step in that direction," Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani said.