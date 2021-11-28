Reliance Jio hikes prepaid tariffs by 20% effective December 1

Telecom service provider, Reliance Jio has announced a 20 percent hike in its prepaid tariffs beginning December 1, 2021. The development comes soon after rival telecom giant Bharti Airtel increased its prepaid tariffs by up to 25 percent last week.

The company, in a statement said, "In line with its commitment to further strengthen a sustainable telecom industry, where every Indian is empowered with a true digital life, Jio today

Here's a look at the latest plans:

Jio had brought a data revolution in India with cheap data rates. The company announced that the new unlimited plans will go live on December 1 and can be opted from all existing touchpoints and channels.

Jio prices continue to be at a discount to peers

Jio’s Rs 155 plan offers 2GB data for a month along with unlimited voice and 300 SMS, compared to Rs 179 by peers. Jio's Rs 239 plan (1.5GB/day) for 28 days compares to peers at Rs 299.

Earlier, telecom service provider Bharti Airtel said it would increase prepaid tariffs by 20 to 25 percent with effect from November 26, 2021. With this, the existing tariff of Rs 75 with validity period of 28 days will be hiked to Rs 99 while the existing tariff of Rs 149 with validity period of 28 days will be increased to Rs 179.

For Jio, the new hike, that comes days after rival telcos increased their tariffs, will see the price of the lowest unlimited plan rise from Rs 129 to 155. The new unlimited plans will go-live on December 1, 2021 and can be opted from all existing touchpoints and channels.

Meanwhile, telecom expert Sanjay Kapoor said on November 24 that Reliance Jio is likely to increase its tariffs eventually which would mean a benefit of about Rs 9,500 crore for the company in terms of EBITDA.

Kapoor's comments came after Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea announced hikes in their prepaid tariffs. The companies increased prepaid tariffs by 20-25 percent.

"If Jio was to follow, which is a matter of time, according to me... They will probably delay a little more, but eventually they will see merit in this because they are the biggest beneficiaries," said Kapoor in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.