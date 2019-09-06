Reliance Jio Fiber plans announced: Here's how it compares to Airtel, ACT Fibernet, Spectra & Tata Sky

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio has announced the launch of its fibre-based broadband service, offering minimum internet speed of 100 Mbps for Rs 699 a month. Jio Fiber will offer free voice calling anywhere in the country, unlimited data and video conferencing.

As promised, the plans consist bundles of free services and superfast internet speed up to 1 Gbps. But, to know, if these much-awaited plans have actually made any difference, hereâ€™s a quick comparison between Jio Fiber and its peers.

However, the press releases say that voice, TV video calling, gaming, home networking & device security services are bundled with all data plans. Moreover, platform access for VR experience and premium content (including first-day first show movies) will be only for Diamond, Platinum and Titanium plans.