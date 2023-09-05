Reliance Jio's 7th anniversary offer: Extra data, special vouchers for users. Details here

Reliance Jio turned seven on September 5. To celebrate its seventh anniversary, the teleco on Tuesday announced special offers for its subscribers. This is a limited period offer.

The telecommunications company will be offering extra data and special vouchers for the recharges done between September 5 to September 30. The offers are available on the recharge plans of Rs 299, Rs 749 and Rs 2,999.

Under Rs 299 prepaid plan, Reliance Jio will offer 2GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS for 28 days. As part of the special offer, this plan will give 7 GB extra data.

The Rs 749 plan comes with 2 GB data per day with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The plan has a validity of 90 days, and under the offer, the telco is offering 14GB of extra data.

Under Rs 2,999 prepaid plan, Reliance Jio offers 2.5GB per day with unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS each day. The plan's validity is for 365 days. the telco is also offering 21 GB of extra data; Rs 200 off on Ajio; 20 percent off on Netmeds; Rs 100 off on Swiggy; a free McDonald’s meal on purchase of Rs 149 and above; 10 percent off on Reliance Digital; and up to Rs 1,500 off on flights and 15 percent off on hotels with Yatra.

MRP Rs 299 Rs 749 Rs 2,999 Plan benefits 2GB data/day 2GB data/day 2.5 GB/day, unlimited voice calls unlimited voice calls Unlimited voice, 100 SMS 28 days 100 SMS/day 100 SMS/day 90 days 365 days Special Benefits 7 GB extra data 14 GB extra data 21 GB extra data (7GB x 3 coupons) Rs 200 off on AJIO 20% off on Netmeds (up to Rs 800) Rs 100 off on Swiggy Free McDonald’s meal on purchase of Rs 149 & above 10% off on Reliance digital Upto Rs 1500 off on flights & 15% off on hotels upto Rs 4000 with Yatra Offer Period 5th – 30th September 2023 5th – 30th September 2023 5th – 30th September 2023

The extra benefits shall be credited to the eligible customer’s MyJio account immediately on recharging, the company said. Further, the extra data will be credited as data voucher in the MyJio app, which can then be redeemed by the customer from the app.