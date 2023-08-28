Reliance AGM | Jio promises AI to everyone, everywhere, says Chairman Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh D Ambani on Monday, August 28, said Jio Platforms will now focus its efforts on "India-specific artificial intelligence (AI) models and AI-powered solutions across domains". Addressing the shareholders virtually at the company's annual general meeting, Ambani said "Jio promises AI to everyone, everywhere".

Ambani said India needs to be at the forefront of the global AI revolution , which has taken the world by storm this year. Addressing shareholders, Ambani said, "To stay globally competitive, India must harness AI for innovation, growth, and national prosperity."

He said RIL is rapidly augmenting its talent pool and capabilities to "swiftly assimilate the latest global innovations in AI", especially the recent advances in generative AI.

"Jio Platforms wants to lead the effort in developing India-specific AI models and AI-powered solutions across domains, thereby delivering the benefit

of AI to Indian citizens, businesses and government alike," he said.

Ambani said India has the scale and data but lacks the necessary digital infrastructure to handle AI's computational demands, a gap Jio Platforms intends to fill. "As this sector expands, we stand committed to creating up to 2000 MW of AI-ready computing capacity, across both Cloud and Edge locations. And we will do this while adopting sustainable practices and a greener future," Ambani said.

Further, Ambani said RIL, over the next five years, will transition its footprint in technological and digital services to green energy, which he said would not just be eco-friendly, but also cost-effective.

"Here is my promise to our countrymen. Seven years ago, Jio promised broadband connectivity to everyone, everywhere. We have delivered. Today Jio promises AI to everyone, everywhere," Ambani.