The Jio AirFiber, a fixed-wireless broadband offering by the telecom giant, will launch on September 19, said Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, while addressing the 46th annual general meeting (AGM) of shareholders on Monday.

“Jio AirFiber uses our pan-India 5G network and advanced wireless technologies to bypass the need for last-mile fibre. Through optical fibre, we can currently connect around 15,000 premises daily. But with Jio AirFiber, we can supercharge this expansion with up to 150,000 connections per day,” Ambani said.

He added that this is a ten-fold increase and plans to expand the company’s addressable market over the next three years to over 200 million high-paying homes and premises. This offering, as Ambani said, also, lay the foundation for Jio’ Smart Home solutions — which include the Jio Home Router, the Jio Set-top Box and the Jio Home smartphone app.

“Jio Home works in conjunction with Jio’s home security cameras, providing complete surveillance within and outside your home. Through this setup, you get live video feeds, prompt alerts, and recorded event clips for complete security and peace of mind. Finally, Jio Smart Home is an entire ecosystem,” said Kiran Thomas, President, Reliance Industries.

Through the app, users can also set parental controls, strengthen network security, troubleshoot issues, and even receive suggestions for Wi-Fi extenders if parts of their home have poor Wi-Fi coverage. Additionally, it includes an eRemote for your Jio Set-top Box.

Thomas also shared that Jio is working closely with its partners HP and Google to seamlessly integrate in-home computing with Cloud and Edge computing with the help of services like JioCloudPC.