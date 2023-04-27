Reels sees 24% increase in time spent on Instagram with AI recommendations, says Mark Zuckerberg

In regards to AI, Meta CEO stated that in addition to content from friends and family, over 20 percent of the content in Facebook and Instagram feeds is currently recommended by AI from users, groups, or accounts that you don't follow.

Since Meta launched TikTok-rival short-video app Reels, AI recommendations have driven a more than 24 percent increase in time spent on Instagram, according to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Reels' popularity on Facebook and Instagram continues to surge significantly.

"Reels also continue to become more social with people resharing Reels more than 2 billion times every day, doubling over the last six months.

Reels are also increasing overall app engagement and we believe that we're gaining share in short-form video too," Zuckerberg said during the company's quarterly earnings call.

The AI is also improving monetisation and Reels monetisation efficiency is up over 30 percent on Instagram and over 40 percent on Facebook quarter-over-quarter, he announced.

"Across all of Instagram, that's about 40 percent of the content that you see," said Zuckerberg.

This change in feed received a backlash from several Instagram users when it was first announced in July last year. Celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and others urged Meta to make Instagram, Instagram again.

"We've seen Reels time become more incremental to overall engagement on our services as we continue to improve our recommendation system," he added.

Earlier this month, Instagram expanded the number of nations that may receive gifts on Reels, added two new metrics to Reels insights, and created a dedicated location for popular audio and hashtags.

The top trending themes and hashtags on Reels will now be visible to creators.

Total watch time and average watch time are the two new metrics that have been added to Reels.

"Total watch time captures the total amount of time your reel was played, including any time spent replaying the reel. Average watch time captures the average amount of time spent playing your reel, calculated by dividing watch time with the number of total plays," explained the company.

For example, if your average watch time is 17 seconds, out of everyone who watched your Reel, they watched an average of 17 seconds.

(With IANS inputs)