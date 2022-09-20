Reduced travel time, cost, road accidents and more: MapmyIndia unveils MapIs consumer app

By Pihu Yadav

MapmyIndia, a homegrown digital maps and deep-tech company, unveiled the Mappls swadeshi consumer app, logistics tech & APIs integrated with the government’s Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP). This was launched during the launch event of the National Logistics Policy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present at the event and was also briefed on the features of the Mappls app which is powered by space technologies including geospatial data and software, drones, GPS & NavIC IoT and navigation.

Here are some of the key highlights of MapmyIndia Mappls App and Logistics solutions for enterprises:

MapmyIndia Mappls Logistics Solutions for Enterprises:

Users can learn more about MapmyIndia’s solutions for the logistics ecosystem at https://about.mappls.com

Detailed 2D, 3D, HD, 360 degrees, 4D and analytics map data pan India

Multi-modal route optimisation and navigation tools and APIs for long-haul and last-mile

Route & Journey Scoring and Risk Assessment tools based on safety hazards, costs and suitability for vehicle type to generate optimal route plans and alerts for drivers

mGIS geospatial software for planning and analysing urban and rural logistics infrastructure & connectivity in 2D and 3D

Drone-based mapping and maintenance inspection of infrastructure and progress monitoring of construction

Digital transformation of logistics operations, including GPS & NavIC IoT for goods movement tracking, fleet and field workforce and asset management

N-CASE (Navigation-enabled Connected Vehicle, ADAS & Autonomous Safety, Shared and Electric Mobility Platforms) for Vehicle OEMs

MapmyIndia’s Mappls App:

The Mappls app by MapmyIndia can be experienced at https://www.mappls.com and downloaded from https://www.mappls.com/getApp

Reduces travel time, costs, hassle, and road accidents, critical in the Indian context

Mappls app shows India’s borders correctly, is highly accurate, and has a clean business model that respects users’ privacy

Mappls is uniquely integrated with the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways ( MoRTH ) collected road accident-prone zone data and traffic and road closure advisories from traffic authorities, and uniquely integrated with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) satellite imagery and earth observation data about weather, snow cover and more

Mappls offers more detailed and comprehensive coverage of buildings and house addresses, allowing drivers to search exact addresses and reach the doorstep of their destination

Mappls offers a simple and smart solution to the problem of long, complex addresses and place information sharing for Indians. Mappls Pin is a simple 6-character digital code for (e.g. mmi000) containing the exact location, complete address and other relevant, shareable information

Mappls correctly differentiates routes basis vehicle type (four-wheeler, two-wheeler, truck etc.), avoiding small lanes for four-wheelers and trucks for example, and accurate, live traffic congestion info, ensuring drivers arrive on time, without getting lost

Mappls gives detailed total trip cost estimates including toll gate-wise fees, as well as fuel/battery costs

Along the route, users can search for all relevant facilities such as rest stops, restaurants, ATMs, garages, hotels, ambulances, blood banks

Mappls offers immersive 3D Metaverse and 360-degree RealView maps in hundreds of cities across India

Following the launch, MapMyIndia stock rose 6.6 percent to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,406. This is the best intraday gain for the stock since May.