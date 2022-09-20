Reduced travel time, cost, road accidents and more: MapmyIndia unveils MapIs consumer app

Mini
MapmyIndia, a homegrown digital maps and deep-tech company, unveiled the Mappls app, logistics tech & APIs integrated with the government’s Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) during the launch event of the National Logistics Policy.
MapmyIndia, a homegrown digital maps and deep-tech company, unveiled the Mappls swadeshi consumer app, logistics tech & APIs integrated with the government’s Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP). This was launched during the launch event of the National Logistics Policy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present at the event and was also briefed on the features of the Mappls app which is powered by space technologies including geospatial data and software, drones, GPS & NavIC IoT and navigation.
Here are some of the key highlights of MapmyIndia Mappls App and Logistics solutions for enterprises:
MapmyIndia Mappls Logistics Solutions for Enterprises:
MapmyIndia’s Mappls App:
Following the launch, MapMyIndia stock rose 6.6 percent to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,406. This is the best intraday gain for the stock since May.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!