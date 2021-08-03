RedmiBook 15 laptop series launched in India; all you need to know about Pro and E-learning variants

Redmi launched its first-ever laptop series, the RedmiBook 15, for the Indian market. Two years since its debut in China, the company launched its product line on August 3. The new series will be sold under Xiaomi’s MI Notebook range.

The laptop will be competing with marquee brands like the Acer Swift 3, Asus VivoBook, and more.

The RedmiBook 15 comes with a 10-hour battery backup and will be powered by Intel’s 11th generation Tiger Lake processor. The series will have two variants -- RedmiBook E-learning and RedmiBook Pro.

RedmiBook E-learning

The RedmiBook E-learning expects to target students. It is available in two memory options -- 256GB and 512GB. The former comes as a SATA SSD and the latter as NVMe SSD. The laptop comes with an Intel Core-i3-1115G4 processor that can clock a maximum speed of 4.1Ghz. It has a full HD 15-inch display screen. The device can be pre-loaded with Microsoft Home and Student Edition 2019 and will support Windows 10 Home. The RedmiBook E-learning laptop is priced at Rs 41,999 for the 256GB variant and Rs 44,999 for the 512GB variant.

RedmiBook Pro

The RedmiBook Pro is powered by an Intel i5-1300H processor along with integrated Iris Xe graphics. The Pro edition does not have options for the memory drive and comes equipped with a 512GB NVMe SSD. The laptop offers a Full HD+ display spread across 15.6 inches. The RedmiBook Pro variant also runs on Windows 10 Home and comes pre-loaded with Microsoft Office Home Edition 2019. It will cost Rs 49,999.

The company is offering a discount of Rs 3,500 on the Pro version and Rs 2,500 on the E-learning variant on transactions through HDFC credit cards, debit cards, and EMIs. Both the variants are eligible for a free upgrade to Windows 11 when it is available.