RedmiBook 15 details leak ahead of launch on August 3

The details and specifications of RedmiBook 15 have been leaked ahead of its August 3 launch. The launch will mark the official entry of the RedmiBook series of laptops in India from Redmi, a Xiaomi sub brand.

The laptop is priced under Rs 50,000 and is expected to release with two storage options — 256 GB and 512 GB of PCIe SSD.

The laptop will come with Windows 10, though it is expected it will be eligible for the free Windows 11 upgrade when the new operating system is released by Microsoft.

RedmiBook 15 is expected to come with a 15.6-inch display but a 14-inch model may also be available upon launch. The display is expected to come with a full HD resolution.

The device will be powered by 11th generation Intel Core i3 and Intel Core i5 processors and have an 8 GB RAM capacity.

Connectivity options for the laptop include dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0, as well as USB 3.1 Type-C, USB Type-A, USB 2.0, HDMI, and an audio jack.

Other details are expected to be released upon the official launch or close to the official launch date.