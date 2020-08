Business

Redmi Note 9 Pro to go on sale in India from today; Here are the details, price

Updated : August 25, 2020 10:55 AM IST

The smartphone will be available in three colour variants- Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.

The 4GB + 64GB variant will be sold at Rs 13,999 while the 6GB + 128GB will cost Rs 16,999.