#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Business

Redmi Note 8 Pro alternatives: Check key specs and prices

Updated : November 20, 2019 04:27 PM IST

The Redmi Note 8 Pro has been priced at Rs 14,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, while the 128 GB storage option (with 6 GB RAM) carries a price tag of Rs 15,999.
The people who missed out this sale shouldn’t be downhearted as there are a plethora of options available in the market.
Redmi Note 8 Pro alternatives: Check key specs and prices
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Morgan Stanley's Ridham Desai expects Indian economy to recover by Q1 2020

Morgan Stanley's Ridham Desai expects Indian economy to recover by Q1 2020

FASTag mandatory for all vehicles from December 1: Here's where you can buy it

FASTag mandatory for all vehicles from December 1: Here's where you can buy it

Redmi Note 8 Pro alternatives: Check key specs and prices

Redmi Note 8 Pro alternatives: Check key specs and prices

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV