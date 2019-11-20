Redmi Note 8 Pro alternatives: Check key specs and prices

In India, the year 2019 has witnessed the launch of some great smartphones. Today, Redmi Note 8 Pro was up for the flash sale at 12 pm. The Redmi Note 8 Pro has been priced at Rs 14,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, while the 128 GB storage option (with 6 GB RAM) carries a price tag of Rs 15,999. There is also the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model available for Rs 17,999.

The people who missed out this sale shouldn’t be downhearted as there are a plethora of options available in the market. CNBC-TV 18 has listed some of the smartphones which come in the range of Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Realme 5 Pro

The phone comes at the price of Rs 13,999 and in this range it is packed with four back cameras. The Realme 5 Pro has a quad camera setup on the rear and all of them bring a pretty good result. The primary camera of the Realme 5 Pro uses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, which is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also encompasses Nightscape mode. Some of the other key highlights of the Realme 5 Pro are crystal design, fast and smooth performance (it is powered by Snapdragon 712 chipset), and cameras.

In the excessively competitive budget segment, Samsung has more or less made itself admissible again with the launch of the Galaxy M series earlier this year. The Galaxy M30s takes this forward with a refreshed design and updated hardware. The Galaxy M30s is priced at Rs 13,999 and the biggest takeaway from this smartphone is its massive 6,000mAh battery that should easily last you an entire day's worth of usage. Some users can possibly extend the Galaxy M30s' battery life to two days of usage.

Vivo Z1 Pro

The Vivo Z1 Pro was launched in India with price starting at Rs 14,990. In just a few months since the launch, Vivo has dropped the price of the Z1 Pro by Rs 2,000. The smartphone now costs Rs 12,990 and that makes it a much better deal than before. The Vivo Z1 Pro is the first smartphone the company launched in India under the online specific Z-series. The Vivo Z1 Pro sports a unique design with a glossy finish. Besides good looks the smartphone also offers powerful performance. The Z1 Pro is powered by a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor and is capable of handling multitasking and games very easily and smoothly. Similar to almost all Vivo phones this one too clicks pretty good pictures in all lighting conditions. The Vivo Z1 Pro is also capable of clicking great selfies with its 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone includes three cameras on the back - primary 16-megapixel sensor, secondary 8-megapixel super-wide-angle lens and third is a 2-megapixel depth sensor.