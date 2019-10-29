TOP NEWS »

Redmi Note 8: Great budget buy with excellent camera

Updated : October 29, 2019 12:33 PM IST

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8 has good specifications which will give some tough competition to rivals Realme and Vivo in the budget segment.
Redmi Note 8 is available in 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB storage variants for Rs 9,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively.
With a quad-camera setup of 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP the Redmi Note 8 took good pictures both indoors and outdoors.
