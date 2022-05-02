The Redmi Note 12 series phones are expected to launch in China later this year. The company is expected to launch multiple smartphones in the Note 12 series. Leaks have already surfaced online, including a teaser post from Redmi CEO Lu Weibing.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro series was the latest phone of the Note series, which was launched in March 2022. However, hints have already been dropped regarding the next of the Note series, the Redmi Note 12 Pro. A teaser of the next generation of Note series smartphones was dropped by Redmi CEO Lu Weibing recently and leaks of the specifications of the phone have started to surface on TENAA (a smartphone certification platform).

Also read: Redmi 7 available at a super affordable price on Amazon

Redmi CEO, Weibing, took to Chinese microblogging website Weibo to share some details of the next generation Note series smartphones. He wrote that the company has been following the “two Redmi Note series phones a year” strategy since 2021 and will continue the same this year too. As a result, the successor to the Redmi Note 11 with serious performance upgrades will arrive soon.

Name confusion

However, towards the end of the post, Weibing mentioned that the company had received feedback from its fans and users that the Redmi naming scheme has become confusing. Therefore he asked the fans to suggest names for the next ‘Redmi Note’ series phone.

Here’s what is expected of the Redmi Note 12

According to reports, Two Redmi Note 12 series smartphones, which could be the Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+, have been spotted on the TENAA certification website.

The first device with model number 22041216C is believed to be the Redmi Note 12 Pro and the other device with model number 22041216UC is believed to be the Redmi Note 12 Pro+.

Specifications of Redmi Note 12

According to the TENAA listings, both Note 12 Pro series phones will come with a 6.6-inch display. They are expected to have an AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate support.

The Redmi 12 pro will pack a 4980 mAh battery, which is expected to be marketed as a 5000 mAh battery. The 12 Pro+ model will pack a 4300 mAh battery.

Both devices are expected to be of 8.8mm thickness. They may run on Android 12 and have a layer of MIUI 13 on top of Android out of the box.

As per the listings, The Redmi Note 12 Pro is expected to come in two storage options -- one model with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage; and another higher model with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The TENAA listing does not reveal any other details about the two Redmi Note series smartphones as per an Indiatoday report. However, the phones are expected to be powered by MediaTek’s high-end chipsets such as the Dimensity 8100 SoC or the Dimensity 8000 SoC.

Redmi Note 12 Pro launch date

The teaser is just regarding the name expectations, and it may end up being the Redmi Note 11T or in fact the Redmi Note 12. However, there is nothing known about the launch date of the new device.