Redmi Note 12 5G series launched in India — check price and specs here

The price of the Redmi Note 12 5G starts from Rs 19,999, that of the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G start from Rs 27,999. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is priced starting from Rs 32,999.

Xiaomi on Thursday launched its Redmi Note 12 5G series in India. The devices were released last year in China and made their India debut in the super-competitive premium budget space.

The series comprises three devices — Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and the highest-end Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G.

Xiaomi is calling the Redmi Note 12 5G “the 5G supernote”. It will come with a Super AMOLED display and will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset and sport a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The main shooter on the triple camera setup will be a 48 MP sensor.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G will have a flagship camera for the first time as per Xiaomi, with “super Optical Image Stabilisation”. It is also to have a — possibly variable — refresh rate of 120 Hz on the Super AMOLED display. The device is going to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chip, unlike its younger sibling. The 5,000 mAh battery, according to Xiaomi, can give you a full day’s worth of juice in just 15 minutes with 67W fast charging — something that could get a lot of people excited. The company said this is its thinnest Redmi Note Pro ever, at 7.9 mm.

Also Read: A Nokia exec explains why they are bringing back the classic feature phones when smartphones are all the rage

The most powerful of the lot, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, features a 120 Hz Super AMOLED display. It has a 200 MP primary lens on the triple camera setup on the back. It will also have 120W ‘Hyper Charge’ support for its 5,000 mAh battery, which, as the company claims, can reach 100 percent in 19 minutes and even has 34 safety features.

All phones sport a screen size of 6.67 inches and run on Android 12-based MIUI 13 out of the box. The base model has up to 8 GB of RAM coupled with 128 GB of inbuilt storage — expandable up to 1 TB — whille the Pro models will have up to 12 GB of RAM with 256 GB of fixed storage.

The price of the Redmi Note 12 5G starts from Rs 19,999, that of the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G start from Rs 27,999. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is priced starting from Rs 32,999.