Redmi Note 12 5G series to launch in India today — What we know so far

The price of the Redmi Note 12 5G is likely to start from Rs 13,500. The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G could start from Rs 20,000 and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G could start from Rs 23,000 if Xiaomi follows its Chinese pricing.

Xiaomi is all set to launch its Redmi Note 12 5G series in India on Thursday. The devices were released last year in China. Xiaomi has confirmed some of the details on its latest editions on its official website and this is what we know so far.

The series will comprise three devices — Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G.

Xiaomi is calling the Redmi Note 12 5G “the 5G supernote”. It will come with a Super AMOLED display and will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset and sport a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The main shooter on the triple camera setup will be a 48 MP sensor.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G will have a flagship camera for the first time as per Xiaomi, with “super Optical Image Stabilisation”. It is also to have a — possibly variable — refresh rate of 120 Hz on the Super AMOLED display. The device is going to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chip, unlike its younger sibling. The 5,000 mAh battery, according to Xiaomi, can give you a full day’s worth of juice in just 15 minutes with 67W fast charging — something that could get a lot of people excited. The company is also saying that this will be its thinnest Redmi Note Pro ever.

The most powerful of the lot, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, will feature a 120 Hz Super AMOLED display. It has a 200 MP primary lens on the triple camera setup on the back. It will also have 120W ‘Hyper Charge’ support for its 5,000 mAh battery, which, as the company claims, can reach 100 percent in 19 minutes and even has 34 safety features.

If the devices are the same as the ones launched in China, it is likely that they will have a screen size of 6.67 inches and run on Android 12-based MIUI 13 out of the box. The base model will reportedly have up to 8 GB of RAM coupled with 256 GB of inbuilt storage, whille the Pro models will have up to 12 GB of RAM with 256 GB of storage.