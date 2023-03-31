English
Redmi Note 12 5G gets new higher storage option, available from April 6

Redmi Note 12 5G gets new higher storage option, available from April 6

Redmi Note 12 5G gets new higher storage option, available from April 6
By Pihu Yadav  Mar 31, 2023 7:38:05 PM IST (Published)

The Redmi Note 12 5G will be available for purchase via Amazon and official MI stores, as well as offline retail stores. The device is offered in Frosted Green, Matte Black, and Mystique Blue colour options in India.

Xiaomi’s Redmi brand has announced a new high-end storage variant of the Redmi Note 12 5G smartphone for the Indian market. The device was launched earlier this year alongside the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G smartphones.

Until now, the Redmi Note 12 5G was available in two storage configurations in India: 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, priced at Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 19,999 respectively. Now, the company has introduced a third high-end storage option with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, priced at Rs. 21,999. The device will go on sale on April 6 at noon, alongside the Redmi Note 12 4G and Redmi 12C smartphones that were recently launched.
The Redmi Note 12 5G will be available for purchase via Amazon and official MI stores, as well as offline retail stores. The device is offered in Frosted Green, Matte Black, and Mystique Blue colour options in India.
The Redmi Note 12 5G features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It comes with a peak brightness level of 1200 nits and offers DCI-P3 colour gamut support. The display of Redmi Note 12 5G also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.
Under the hood, the device is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset. It comes with up to 11 GB extended RAM and up to 256 GB of storage, which is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The device runs on Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top.
The Redmi Note 12 5G features a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MPl ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. A 13MP sensor on the front camera is housed in a centrally aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display.
The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It has also been rated IP53 for water and dust resistance.
X