Redmi Note 11SE to be launched soon: Check features, expected price and sale details

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Redmi Note 11SE will be a budget smartphone that will offer a uniquely immersive gaming experience.

Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Note 11SE in India on August 26. Xiaomi has created a dedicated page for the Redmi Note 11SE revealing all the key specifications ahead of the launch.

The smartphone will go on sale on August 31 via Mi.com and Flipkart. The price of the phone will be officially revealed on August 31, however, as per reports, the price of the phone is expected to be in the range of Rs 11,000 to Rs 20,000.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Redmi Note 11SE.

Camera

The Redmi Note 11SE packs a quad rear camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary camera with and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with 118-degree FOV. The other two cameras are a 2-megapixel camera (depth), and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

It sports a single 13-megapixel primary front camera setup for selfies with an f/2.45 aperture.

Display

The phone comes with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display offering a resolution of 1800x2400 pixels with 409 pixels per inch (PPI) density. The display sports gorilla glass for protection and ambient sensors with low blue light certified by SGS.

Performance

The Redmi Note 11SE is powered by a 2.205GHz MediaTek Helio G95 processor and is expected to come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The Redmi Note 11SE will run on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

Battery

The phone is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support that can charge the phone from 0-54 percent in 30 minutes.

The Redmi Note 11 SE also features a Z Axis Motor for action-based vibration to provide a more sensory gaming experience, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an IR blaster for better connectivity.